Monday
Boys’ soccer
• Circleville fell to Zane Trace, 0-4.
• Teays Valley fell to Central Crossing, 0-1.
Saurbraun had four saves in the net.
• Logan Elm defeated Hillsboro, 2-0.
Goals were from Femi Kargbo and Jude Braun, who also added an assist. Braden Sabine had 10 saves for the night, including a penalty save.
• Westfall took the 0-2 loss to Southeastern.
Girls’ soccer
• Circleville took the 3-0 win over Zane Trace.
Goals were from Faith Yancey (2) and Morgan Sark. Nilyn Cockerham and Makya Cockerham each had one assist. In the net, Kylie McClain had one save. This was the 300th win for the Lady Tigers’ soccer program.
• Teays Valley defeated Logan Elm, 11-0.