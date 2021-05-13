CIRCLEVILLE — Several softball teams and their respective fans rejoiced Wednesday after three teams claimed sectional titles as part of the OHSAA postseason action leading to the state tournament — moving forward in their brackets include Teays Valley, Logan Elm and Amanda-Clearcreek.
For the Lady Vikings of Ashville, they played host to the Lady Warriors of Westerville High School for the Central 1 Division I Sectional Finals, Wednesday evening.
Early in the contest in Ashville, Teays Valley wasted no time getting runs on the board — scoring 10 in the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Warriors struggled mightily on the offensive end and would not score for the entire game.
The Lady Vikings kept up their end of the bargain, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning with another four in the bottom of the fourth inning — totaling 16 runs once the top of the fifth inning rolled around.
Teays Valley’s 16 runs came off 15 hits at home plate with the team committing three errors. Players recording three hits included No. 4 Emma Helwagen and No. 7 Emma Thompson. Thompson also recorded four RBIs in the game.
Splitting time amongst its pitching staff, Lady Vikings’ No. 8 Madison Cline and No. 15 Jaimlynne Munson won the day inside the circle. Cline pitched for four innings and recorded nine first-pitch strikes along with two strikeouts — Munson pitched for just one inning but recorded three strikeouts.
The game was called after the top of the fifth inning concluded with Teays Valley moving forward and onto play Upper Arlington. The Lady Vikings will venture to Columbus to play the Lady Golden Bears at 5 p.m. for the Division I District Semifinals.
After surpassing Waverly in the sectional semi-finals, the Logan Elm Lady Braves joined the Lady Vikings in also hoisting a sectional title. The 11th-seeded Lady Braves took on the Hillsboro High School Lady Indians in a Division II Southeast bracket match-up.
After both teams went scoreless in the first inning, the Lady Braves scored four runs in the top of the second inning. The Lady Indians tallied one run of their own in the bottom half.
It was a close, low-scoring affair for both teams. Hillsboro scored another run in the bottom half of the fifth inning — still trailing the Lady Braves by a 4-3 score with two innings left in the contest.
After the Lady Braves increased the lead to 5-3, the Lady Indians had one last shot at taking the lead but were denied, thanks to some solid work by Lady Braves’ pitching staff — final being 5-3.
Logan Elm’s five runs came on nine hits at home plate with the team committing no errors on the defensive side. Lady Braves’ No. 17 Callena Wiget claimed one third of the team’s hits and recorded one RBI.
Inside the circle, Logan Elm split time amongst their pitching staff with No. 10 Carly King taking the helm for three innings and No. 1 Avree Entler for four innings. Entler and King combined for 22 first-pitch strikes — King also recording three strikeouts and Entler with a pair of her own.
Next, the Lady Braves will compete against the second seeded Athens Lady Bulldogs at their home field in The Plains at 5 p.m. for the Southeast Division II District Semifinals.
In the Central 2 Division III bracket, the Amanda-Clearcreek Aces faced-off against the Lady Silver Knights of Bishop Ready.
The Lady Aces got on the board quickly, scoring two runs in the bottom half of the first inning. The pitching conducted by No. 11 Paige Alford proved to be a tough deal for the Lady Silver Knights to manage as the right-hander did not allow a single hit for the first two innings.
Amanda-Clearcreek scored another run in the bottom of the third inning. Bishop Ready finally got one point on the scoreboard with No. 9 Sarah Ranke recording one RBI in the top of the fourth inning. However, that was the only time the visiting team scored for the rest of the game — Lady Aces went on to win the contest 6-1 and take the sectional title with them.
Pitching for a complete seven innings, Alford wasted no time clearing the competition, allowing one run on three hits. The pitcher also recorded 19 first-pitch strikes and nine strikeouts on the day.
With both teams committing two errors each — Amanda-Clearcreek’s six runs came off 11 hits at home plate with Alford also tallying three RBIs.
Next, the Lady Aces are schedule to face the third-seeded Elgin Lady Comets at 5 p.m. in Marion, next Wednesday, May 17.
Updated brackets can be viewed on ohsaa.org.