CIRCLEVILLE — With the softball post season starting to ramp up, the sectional and district brackets were release by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. With warmer weather touching the Ohio landscape, local sports enthusiasts may want to take advantage of the decent conditions and good competition.
In the Southeast Division II bracket, the eleventh seeded Logan Elm Lady Braves are schedule to face off against the seventh seeded Waverly Lady Tigers on Monday at 5 p.m. in Waverly (1 Tiger Drive, Waverly).
In the same bracket, the eighteenth seeded Circleville Lady Tigers are scheduled to compete against the fifteenth seeded Jackson High School Lady Ironmen on Saturday, May 8, at 11 a.m. in Jackson (500 Vaughn Street, Jackson).
In the third Southeast Division III bracket, the Westfall Lady Mustangs are schedule to play the winner of the Nelsonville and South Point match-up Friday, May 14, at 5 p.m. at Westfall High School (19463 Pherson Pike, Williamsport).
In the first Central Division I bracket, the ninth seeded Teays Valley Lady Vikings are scheduled to play the Franklin Heights Falcons on Monday, May 10, at 5 p.m. in Ashville (3887 State Route 752, Ashville).
Lastly, in the second Central Division III bracket, the fourth seeded Amanda-Clearcreek Lady Aces are scheduled to play against the thirteenth seeded Bishop Ready Lady Silver Knights on Wednesday, May 12, at 5 p.m. in Amanda (328 E. Main Street, Amanda).
All post season brackets, schedules and additional information can be viewed by visiting ohsaa.org.