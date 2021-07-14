ATHENS — After 16 seasons at Ohio University, and 55 years in coaching, Frank Solich has decided to call it a career.
Solich and Ohio announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down as the Bobcats’ head football coach to focus on his health.
It brings an end to one of the most successful coaching stints, not only at Ohio but in the history of the Mid-American Conference.
Solich coached Ohio to 11 bowl appearances, and advanced to the MAC Championship game on four occasions.
Ohio also announced that Solich’s offensive coordinator for the last 16 seasons, Tim Albin, has agreed to take over the reigns as the Bobcats’ head coach.
Ohio Director of Athletics Julie Cromer announced that Albin has signed a new four-year contract to become Ohio’s next football coach.
“We are so grateful for all that Coach Solich has given to Ohio University and, especially, to our football program,” said Cromer in a release. “He has elevated our program to incredible heights and his legacy rests not only in the on-the-field accomplishments, but also in the lives of hundreds of Bobcats who learned about football—and life—from Coach. I am excited that he has agreed to serve as a close advisor to me and as a resource to our students, coaches and staff. We look forward to opportunities in the coming year to show our appreciation for Coach Solich and to celebrate his legacy.”
According to Solich, health is the main reason for stepping down at this time.
“After fifty-five years in coaching, including 16 at Ohio University, it is time for me to step away to focus on a cardiovascular health issue,” said Solich. “I’ve appreciated the support of Bobcat fans over the years, and I know they will continue to support Coach Albin. After working directly with Tim for 21 consecutive years, including six at the University of Nebraska, it’s clear to me he is prepared to continue our work and move the program forward. I am happy for Tim and his family.”
Solich has led Ohio’s football program since being hired in December of 2004, after he previously coaching at Nebraska.
“Coach Solich has been a deeply valued part of the Ohio University family not only for his record on the field but also for his support of student athletes and their success at Ohio and after graduation,” said Ohio University President Hugh Sherman. “I’m thankful for his leadership and for the continuity that Tim Albin will bring as he steps into the role of head football coach. He knows our program and our players and has been a significant part of the team’s success.”
Solich’s career coaching record stands at 173-101, the fourth most wins among active NCAA FBS head coaches. Solich’s 115 wins at Ohio is the most in MAC history, and his 77 conference wins are second for former Central Michigan head coach Herb Deromedi.
Ohio was 115-82 over the last 16 seasons, only trailing Don Peden in school history. Peden won 121 games from 1924 to 1946.
Albin previously spent time at Nebraska with Solich before joining him in Athens in 2005. Albin held the title of Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator before being promoted to the top spot.
“We are so fortunate to have someone with Tim’s experience, character and vision already within our program,” said Cromer. “There are few situations where a transition can be as seamless as this one. Tim has been an integral part of the sustained success of Ohio football and with his leadership we expect to maintain our competitive pursuit of MAC Championships, even as he establishes his own imprint on the program. We are excited for Tim to lead our football program.”
Albin was previously a head coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State, an NAIA program. He led the school to a 13-0 record, winning national coach of the year honors, in 1999.
“It is truly an honor to lead the Ohio University football program and I want to express my gratitude to President Sherman and Director of Athletics Julie Cromer for their belief in me,” said Albin. “I am forever indebted to Coach Solich for all that he has offered me and taught me through the years, and I know he will always be part of our program. Our team will provide an unmatched student-athlete experience both on and off the field and we will graduate young men prepared to succeed in life. With the help of our incredible staff I know great things lie ahead, and our work continues.”
Ohio is scheduled to open the season at home on Sept. 4 against Syracuse at 7 p.m.