Teays Valley sophomore Sophia Seymour is the Circleville Herald Athlete of the Week!
Last week at the Pickaway County track meet, Seymour was the Pickaway County Champ in three events. She took first in the discus event with a throw of 109’ 9”, was first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.48 seconds and is the champion of the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.35 seconds.
Seymour started participating in track for Teays Valley when she was in middle school. Vikings’ Coach Megan Tamasovich said as just a sophomore, Seymour has already had a big impact on the high school program.
The Coach said Seymour had a great performance during the Pickaway County track meet.
“With all of the work that she puts in, she was definitely due for a personal best in at least one event, but she left the meet with 3!”
Tamasovich said as an athlete Seymour never settles and is always looking for ways to improve.
“She has developed a ton of confidence, drive, and toughness over the course of the season, and I think those are a few of the characteristics that have made her into the athlete she is today.”
Seymour is a multi-sport athlete, does well in school and has a great support system.
“From the outside looking in, you can tell that she is the person that she is today because of the people she surrounds herself with, the support she gets, and how hard she works for the goals she has,” Tamasovich said.
Tamasovich said Seymour is one of the most diverse athletes on the team.
“When it comes to meet preparation, you can see her doing hurdle workouts, drills, block starts, and run throughs with Coach Gaal and then making her way over to do technical work with Coach Seymour at discus.”
When it comes to who Seymour is as a teammate, Tamasovich said she is the type of teammate everyone wants to have on their team.
“I am always amazed by how supportive she is of her teammates at practice and meets. At practice, she is motivating her teammates to push through hard workouts, giving advice on form work, and bringing positive energy to the track.”
Seymour also cheers on anyone she can during track meets and Tamasovich said she is a top leader within the Teays Valley program.
Seymour said she started track and field in seventh grade, but the season was cut short due to COVID. Her first full season was in eighth grade, and she decided to try track and field because it was a sport that had been in the family.
“My brother, Clayton, who is one of the people I look up to the most, has the discus record at the high school. Clayton placed 9th in the state his senior year with the sport.”
Seymour described what goes through her mind during a track meet.
“When I step onto the track, I pray to God and ask for strength and perseverance throughout my races. I allow myself to calm down and remember that I just need to beat myself.”
Seymour said when she steps into the ring for discus she is collected and feels comfortable because it’s her main event.
“I enjoy throwing the discus because most people assume that just because I’m tiny, I can’t throw it far. But I shock them!”
Seymour said she does track and field because she feels she gets recognized both individually and as a team player.
One thing she loves the most about track is that the mentality is “you against the clock.”
“This helps me focus on myself only, instead of worrying about others in my heat.”
Seymour also loves the bond that one creates with teammates and coaches.
“And the support and uplifting emotions everyone gives you. I love the feeling that I have after a hard workout knowing that I gave it my all.”
One of her favorite moments from being on the team is when Seymour placed in the discus event at Districts last year.
“This was a big accomplishment for me because I was lacking confidence in myself and was going through some mental challenges with the sport.”
Seymour said this year her coaches have given her the chance to prove herself and have allowed her to better herself as an athlete. But for Seymour, there is one coach who helps her the most.
“I find it really cool that my dad, Neal Seymour, is my throws coach. I know that my dad is helping me not only become a better athlete but a better all-around person.”
Seymour wants to thank all her coaches for being someone to go to when she needs help and for always pushing her to become better.
“They are some of the people that I look up to the most. I would also like to add that I have made some lifelong friends throughout the track team, and I know that they will always have my back.”
Get to know Sophia:
Q: What’s your favorite food?
A: My favorite food would have to be pineapple; it reminds me of the beach.
Q: Favorite movie/ TV show?
A: My favorite movie is Remember The Titans or The Notebook. My favorite TV show would have to be Grey’s Anatomy.
Q: Favorite candy/ sweet treat?
A: My favorite candy is Sour Patch Kids and my favorite sweet treat is ice cream.
Q: Favorite athlete?
A: My favorite professional athlete would have to be Sydney McLaughlin, an American hurdler who is a World Champion. My favorite college athlete would have to be Masai Russel who currently holds the 100m hurdles collegiate record. I look up to them because of their work ethic and their accomplishments.
Q: Favorite college or pro team?
A: One of my favorite college teams is The Ohio State University. One of my favorite pro teams is the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. I am a huge football fan.
Q: Do you have any traditions, rituals, or superstitions you have to do before a meet?
A: The night before a meet, I have to take two Tylenol and two Aspirin and stretch for about 30 minutes. The day of the meet, I always have to have at least one braid in my hair. I only listen to rap the day of the meet too. I drink a lot of water before my meets.
Q: What are your current plans for after high school?
A: As a sophomore, I am not entirely sure what I want to major in. But I do have an interest in sports psychology and the study of nutrition. My dream schools are The Ohio State University, University of Cincinnati, University of Georgia, University of North Carolina, and University of Central Florida.
Q: Any plans to continue track and field after high school?
A: I would love to have an athletic career beyond high school including cheerleading and track and field. I am always busy and love the feeling of being a part of a team. If I had the chance to cheer, run, or throw in college, I would love to go to OSU, Clemson, LSU, or Oregon.