AMANDA — As the spring sporting season starts in central Ohio, softball teams in the Mid-State League prepare for a competitively anticipated season. After losing a beloved Ace of their own, Amanda-Clearcreek’s squad plans to dedicate this season to Sophie
For the last couple of years, the Lady Aces of Amanda-Clearcreek has faired “pretty well,” given the already dog-eat-dog league that is the MSL. Prior to the pandemic, the Lady Aces managed to qualify for the central district tournament two years in a row, according to head coach Ben Hedrick.
“We didn’t get past the districts,” Hedrick told The Circleville Herald. “We’ve improved quite a bit over the last [five or six years].”
Unsurprisingly, the Lady Aces did not get the chance to have a full season due to the public health climate and the unknowns surrounding COVID-19. Thinking back, coach Hedrick expressed how the year prior was hard on the team as well as the coaching staff.
“We felt that we were going to have a really good team,” Hedrick commented. “We expected to have a really great season last year… that was a disappointment.”
Thankfully, the Lady Aces boast a solid cast of seniors who remember the gut-wrenching feeling of having their entire season taken away not just from them, but also the senior class before.
In September of last year, the program experienced another heartbreak with one of its own, Sophie Mazgay, a senior at the school, passed away following a car accident. The sudden passing of a fellow teammate also contributed ro what was already a difficult year for the team as Mazgay was known to be one of the top players for the Lady Aces.
The somber news, however, was followed by an outpouring of support from other district teams, as well as communities in and near the Village of Amanda. Mazgay was known to have trained at Field of Dreams occasionally in Lancaster, where several memorials were placed in remembrance of the beloved softball player.
In a Sept. 3 social media post by Field of Dreams, the athletic facility posted a memorial tweet and at the same time, canceled Thursday hits — a event where pitchers and hitters test each other skill and give live workouts.
After the senior’s death, Sophie was trending on Twitter in Ohio adding to how special her impact was on the sport in the central part of the state.
Further, Hamilton Township’s softball program opted to retire the Lady Aces’ number (8). In a tweet, coach Sami Tollison explained that while he retires each four-year starter's number for the Lady Rangers, he added Mazgay to his list.
“It’s been a real difficult spring for us,” Hedrick said adding that being back in orange and black brought back fond memories of Mazgay.
Taking heartbreak and troubling times in stride, the Lady Aces’ head coach sees nothing but success for his squad moving forward into the season.
“I’d be really disappointed if we are not toward the top of the league,” Hedrick noted adding that a talented senior class is supported by other talented lower-classmen.
For the leaders on the team, Hedrick pointed to the three senior captains, Paige Alford, Logann Julian and Addison Icenhour, along with two fellow seniors serving as vital mentors to the younger players.
“We are expecting big things out of them this year,” Hedrick said.
When discussing the competition in the league, Hedrick was honest in that the MSL might as well just be the wild-west — it’s anyone’s league. However, he noted that Bloom Carroll has a solid pitcher who was MSL Player of the Year as a freshman.
“Our league is pretty competitive as a whole,” Hedrick said. “There are no real weak teams that I can think of… [we will] have to come out and play every night.”