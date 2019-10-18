ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans have lately picked up sectional victories taking on teams that come to Albany with sketchy records. That was not the case on Thursday when the Westfall Mustangs came to town sporting a 13-win record and seeking to return to the district tournament for a second consecutive season.
However, the Spartans’ strength of schedule earned them the No. 1 seed and the home field for the match, as Alexander claimed the 2-1 sectional final win.
The Mustangs' feature a big front trio of Carmen Walters, Madalynn Yates and tall Mahaley Farmer and the strategy is to get the ball to them, along with scoring machine Chloe Tanler.
Tom Fauber’s Spartans managed to stifle that scheme for the most part by applying offensive pressure of their own and battling for every possession.
Ten minutes in, Taylor Meadows collected a steal from Jenelle Fauber and rolled into the defensive third with a head of steam. Meadows powered a shot from the left side of the pipeworks that blew by keeper Marcy Dudgeon and rattled into the far corner.
A defensive miscue allowed the Mustangs to score the equalizer midway through the period. A lob into the box was not covered adequately and senior Tanler chased down the ball almost uncontested. She placed a shot to the far side of Emma Pennington and the score was even at 1-1.
From this point and for their part, Alexander had the bulk of the activity in Westfall's defensive third, forcing six corner kicks in the first half. Though they created danger, the Spartans did not finish with those opportunities, having shots flying just outside the goal.
Tanler nearly closed out the half with a big goal. She got loose, cut in from the right side, and blasted a wicked shot at the strings. Pennington was up for the challenge and smothered the attempt, keeping the score even going into the half.
The second half found the Spartans reprising their roles from the first and putting pressure on the Mustangs' defense and working the midfield to negate the Westfall big three. Midway through the period, it was another corner kick that give the Spartans the cushion they needed. Daryn Hoffer sent a kick to the center of the collective in front of Dudgeon. Marlee Grinstead rose above everyone and got her head on the ball and popped it into the twine for the 2-1 go-ahead goal.
With the 2-1 win and a fifth consecutive sectional title in the books, the Spartans will head to Waverly Tuesday with another district invitation in hand.
Alexander (7-6-5) will battle Lynchburg-Clay at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs say farewell to a talented senior class that includes Tanler, Yates, Dudgeon, Sydney Tinney and Madeline Kitchen, which took the program to new heights during their time in the scarlet-and-gray.