COLUMBUS — The Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games typically hosts over 3,000 athletes for a weekend of competition on the campus of The Ohio State University. Thanks to the presenting sponsor, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Health Sciences Colleges, Special Olympics Ohio is able to host Summer Games Reimagined this year. During Summer Games Reimagined, more than 5,500 athletes will compete in over 80 events safely in their own communities throughout the state of Ohio. While this year will still look different, Special Olympics Ohio is so excited to be celebrating from a distance.
Special Olympics Ohio President and CEO, Jessica Stewart, says “While it’s easy to look at everything we are missing this year for State Summer Games, we hope our athletes can look at everything they are gaining instead. We have learned that Special Olympics Ohio is indeed a family! We are ONE community, and we are so happy to kick off this 2021 Summer Games Reimagined. So, please join us in celebrating all of our amazing accomplishments, encouraging our athletes across the state, and supporting our mission as a community.”
Special Olympics Ohio has accomplished so much these last 19 months. They pivoted to the completely unknown territory of online programming, distributed hundreds of canvases to athletes across Ohio for the first ever Special Olympics Ohio Athlete Art Auction, helped provide nearly 100 vaccinations at Special Olympics vaccination sites thanks to friends at Rite Aid, and sent athlete and coach, Bobby Reidl to the NFL draft to announce a Minnesota Vikings pick.
Tune in to the Special Olympics Ohio Facebook page for a virtual Opening Ceremonies celebration at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 4.
For more information on Summer Games Reimagined and local events, please contact Christine Hoyer at choyer@sooh.org or 614-561-4647 or visit sooh.org.
Special Olympics Ohio is leading the global inclusion movement through sports, health education, and leadership programs to empower people with intellectual disabilities in all 88 counties throughout Ohio. By providing year-round sports training and competition in 19 different sports for 20,000 youth and adult athletes, we offer everyone the opportunity to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a community where they belong.