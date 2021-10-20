Teays Valley
The boys soccer team lost 1-0 to Grove City Central Crossing on Tuesday bringing their season to an end.
Two players made the MSL all-league first team, seniors Reese Sauerbaun and Drew Dean. Two more players were named to the all-league second team, senior Elijah Suhayda and junior Brayden Primmer. The Lady Mustangs volleyball team beat Zane Trace 3-1 on Tuesday to secure second place in the Scioto Valley Conference. They play Minford next on Thursday.
For the second year in a row, middle hitter Marissa Mullins was named SVC Player of the Year.
The boys soccer team lost 3-1 to Fairfield Union on Tuesday knocking them out of play for the season.
The girls soccer team won Monday against Chesapeake 6-0.
Wednesday nights matchup against Eastern proved to be too much for the Lady Mustangs, though. The team fell 7-0 to the Lady Warriors. Amanda-Clearcreek
The girls soccer team shut out Fisher Catholic on Monday to win 6-0. They play Grandview Heights on Saturday.
On the boys side, the Aces beat Horizon Science Academy 7-1 on Monday.
Senior Jonathan Weaver was named Player of the Year for the conference.
However, their season ended Wednesday night with a 11-0 lose to the Bexley Lions in the sectional final.
Logan Elm
The Lady Braves soccer team lost on Tuesday 2-0 to Circleville. The team ends the season with five players honored by the MSL. Senior Olivia Adams was named to the all-league first team, and seniors Sophie Stonerock and Josie Martin made the roster for second team. Freshman Maggie Wilson and sophomore Siennah Bryant had honorable mentions.
The boys soccer team lost Wednesday night 3-1 to Hillsboro.
Braves volleyball won 3-0 Monday against Hillsboro.
The team earned the Sectional Title with a win over Fairfield Union 3-0 on Wednesday.{h3}Circleville{/h3}The boys soccer team beat Portsmouth West 9-1 on Tuesday to advance in district play.
Their season ended Wednesday night with a loss to Galia Academy.
The Lady Tigers also won Tuesday. The team won 2-0 to Logan Elm and will play Warren on Thursday
The volleyball won 3-0 against Meigs on Monday.
The Lady Tigers volleyball team won 3-2 against Galia Wednesday night and now own the title of sectional champions.