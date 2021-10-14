Thursday

Volleyball

• Circleville vs Hamilton Township 7:30 p.m.

• Teays Valley @ Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

• Logan Elm vs Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:15 p.m.

• Westfall @ Southeastern, 7:15 p.m.

• New Hope vs Genoa Christian, 7 p.m.

Friday

Football

• Circleville @ Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

• Teays Valley @ Bloom-Carroll, 7 p.m.

• Logan Elm vs Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

• Westfall vs Piketon, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

• New Hope @ Cincinnati Trailblazers, 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

• New Hope vs Grand River, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Cross country

• Circleville, Teays Valley, Amanda-Clearcreek, Logan Elm @ Mid-State League Championship (Liberty Union), 10 a.m.

• Westfall vs Adena, 10 a.m.

Boys’ soccer

• Teays Valley vs Franklin Heights, 7:15 p.m.

• Amanda-Clearcreek @ Bishop Ready, 1 p.m.

• New Hope vs Horizon Science, 12 p.m.

Volleyball

• Amanda-Clearcreek vs Fairfield Union, 12:30 p.m.

• Westfall vs Liberty Union, 2 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

• Amanda-Clearcreek @ Bishop Ready, 3 p.m.

