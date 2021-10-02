Saturday

Boys’ soccer

• Circleville vs Greenfield McClain, 11 a.m.

• Logan Elm @ Hamilton Township, 2:30 p.m.

• Amanda-Clearcreek @ Fairfield Union, 10 a.m.

• Westfall vs North Adams, 10 a.m.

Cross Country

• Circleville @ Washington Court House Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

• Teays Valley @ Olentangy Berlin, 9 a.m.

• Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall @ London, 9 a.m.

• New Hope @ Pickerington North, 10 a.m.

Girls’ tennis

• Circleville @ Hillsboro, 11 a.m.

Girls’ soccer

• Circleville vs Greenfield McClain, 1:15 p.m.

• Teays Valley @ Fisher Catholic, 1 p.m.

• Logan Elm vs Hamilton Township, 1 p.m.

• Amanda-Clearcreek vs Fairfield Union, 10 a.m.

• Westfall vs North Adams, 12 p.m.

Volleyball

• Teays Valley @ Reynoldsburg, 10:30 a.m.

• Westfall vs Madison Plains, 11:30 a.m.

• New Hope @ Temple Christian, 10 a.m.

Boys’ golf

• Teays Valley @ Pickerington Central, 1:30 p.m.

