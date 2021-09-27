Thursday
Girls' tennis
• Circleville @ Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
• Circleville @ Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
• Teays Valley @ Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
• Amanda-Clearcreek vs Hamilton Township, 7:30 p.m.
• Westfall @ Piketon, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' soccer
• Teays Valley vs Franklin Heights, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Football
• Circleville vs Teays Valley, 7 p.m.
• Logan Elm @ Liberty Union, 7 p.m.
• Amanda-Clearcreek vs Hamilton Township, 7 p.m.
• Westfall vs Adena, 7 p.m.
Boys' soccer
• New Hope @ Calvary Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Boys' soccer
• Circleville vs Greenfield McClain, 11 a.m.
• Logan Elm @ Hamilton Township, 2:30 p.m.
• Amanda-Clearcreek @ Fairfield Union, 10 a.m.
• Westfall vs North Adams, 10 a.m.
Cross Country
• Circleville @ Washington Court House Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
• Teays Valley @ Olentangy Berlin, 9 a.m.
• Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall @ London, 9 a.m.
• New Hope @ Pickerington North, 10 a.m.
Girls' tennis
• Circleville @ Hillsboro, 11 a.m.
Girls' soccer
• Circleville vs Greenfield McClain, 1:15 p.m.
• Teays Valley @ Fisher Catholic, 1 p.m.
• Logan Elm vs Hamilton Township, 1 p.m.
• Amanda-Clearcreek vs Fairfield Union, 10 a.m.
• Westfall vs North Adams, 12 p.m.
Volleyball
• Teays Valley @ Reynoldsburg, 10:30 a.m.
• Westfall vs Madison Plains, 11:30 a.m.
• New Hope @ Temple Christian, 10 a.m.
Boys' golf
• Teays Valley @ Pickerington Central, 1:30 p.m.