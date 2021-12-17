CIRCLEVILLE— The OHSAA baseball state tournament will be played at Canal Park in Akron through 2025 the association announced on Friday.
Canal Park is home to the Double-A Akron RubberDucks, an affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The stadium seats 7,630 and is situated in downtown Akron. The park is also set to debut upgraded seating in 2022.
This new deal keeps the baseball tournament in the same city as the softball tournament. The softball state tournament is held at Firestone Stadium in Akron and will take place a week before the baseball tournament in June.