ASHVILLE — Chances to score came late, the defense held up its end of the bargain, and the incentive to win a match was certainly present Wednesday night.
But despite all those positives, Teays Valley couldn’t seem to get anything going in a 1-0 loss to visiting Bloom-Carroll in Mid-State League Buckeye Division action.
The Vikings gave up a goal with 18:26 remaining in the first half and, in terms of scoring, that was all she wrote.
“After we gave up that goal, it was a lot of back and forth. A lot of the action came in between the 20-yard lines,” Teays Valley coach Shane Harber said. “So defensively, not a horrible game. Mason Koch did a great job for us back in goal, as always. But this is just a tough loss.”
To elaborate as to why, the Vikings (7-4-1, 3-1-1) had more than enough chances to force a tie or, maybe even, pull out a win. Teays Valley sent eight solid shots towards Bloom-Carroll’s goal, induced constant pressure on the Bulldogs’ defense in the second half, and played with non-stop urgency for the better part of the last 20 minutes in a sprint to the finish.
However, the stories between the first and second halves told different tales. When you’re competing against competition like Bloom-Carroll (8-4-1, 5-0), lapses in concentration can lead to doom.
“I guess I’m happy with our second half effort,” Harber said. “The effort and the heart was a whole lot better. We dug ourselves a hole in the first half and it’s tough to come back from that when you’re playing Bloom-Carroll. That’s a good team. You can’t give up one early in a situation like this. We just have to regroup.”
While Koch surrendered the lone goal, he also made five saves. Teays Valley was awarded five corners, compared to Bloom-Carroll’s one while the Bulldogs also logged eight shots.
With four regular season games remaining, the Vikings have the chance to get back on track and seize momentum heading into a Division I postseason run.
As far as how they do that, it’s not a matter of changing their game plan. It’s a matter of changing how they approach each contest.
“We have Westland at home Saturday, then we return home next Wednesday night for Senior Night against Hamilton Township,” Harber said. “Then we go to Fairfield Union the following Wednesday and finish with Dublin Scioto on Oct. 12. I don’t know that we need to change a lot on the tactical side. I think it was a little bit of mindset thing tonight. We’ve played a lot better soccer than we did tonight. We just couldn’t get it going.”