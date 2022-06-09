Tennis legend Billie Jean King said, “Champions keep playing until they get it right.”
Westfall’s Peyton Proffitt was the only competitor who got it right when she vaulted over the bar set at 12-feet, nine inches at the girls' Division II state pole vault championship held last weekend in Columbus.
Proffitt has one more high school meet left where she will compete at the Adidas Outdoor Track & Field National Championships held between June 17-19 at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, North Carolina. Her pole vaulting career will continue at Otterbien University where Proffitt will attend in the fall.
That is where we stand, but how did we get here?
“In seventh grade, that’s where it started,” Proffitt said. “We were at practice one day and our coaches said ‘Hey guys, we are going to start up pole vault again.’”
Proffitt said at that time, Westfall had not had a pole vault event for a few years. The coaches said that anyone who wants to try is more than welcome to join, but you have to do ten pull-ups first.
“So me and my teammate, Tyler Shipley, both ripped out ten pull-ups and we were both able to do pole vault,” Proffitt said. “At first it was definitely confusing because we didn’t know what we were doing and we were kind of own our lonesome. We were both giving ideas to each other on how to do it. We had the basic idea, but we would like watch YouTube videos and stuff like that to learn about pole vault and how to do it. Slowly but surely. we got it better. In my eighth grade year at the SVC meet, I broke the middle school record.”
Proffitt was inspired to reach for greater heights.
“After the 2021 state meet, my dad and I were like we need to start getting serious about this," Proffitt said. “Before, we would do no off-season practice, nothing, so we had to kind of like start working harder. After last year’s state meet, we were thinking if we want to win state, let’s work out butts off and try to win state. We started working all summer, going to gym and we met up with the Washington Court House coach, Brad Norman, and his son does pole vault."
Norman said to her, "You’re the girl (Proffitt) who has some talent,” so he referred her to a man named Terry Wassum, who coaches at Wayne High School, near Dayton.
“From mid-summer all the way up until the start of this track season, every Tuesday and Thursday, we would drive all the way up to Dayton to practice with their squad,” Proffitt said.
Proffitt’s state championship makes her the first individual in school history to win a state crown.
“It hasn’t fully (sunk it), but it’s been slowly hitting me,” Proffitt said. “I will wake up and be like, 'I literally won state.' It feels insane, especially being the first individual in Westfall’s history (Westfall’s softball team won a state championship 2014).
Proffitt said that Westfall had a “second place” curse going on and she was even concerned before that she would contribute to that curse and take home second place.
“I pulled through and it was so amazing,” Proffitt said. “Right after I found out and the other girls didn’t clear the height, it like hit me immediately. I started crying and freaking out because it’s such crazy thing to do, especially from a small school and just now getting a coach in the past year and a half.”
Proffitt thinks she has grown by leaps a bounds since her pole vaulting days in junior high school.
“I think since seventh grade year, I’ve grown so much,” Proffitt said. “I was pretty naive before and I kind of pushed the pole vault away and just worked on it during the season. I didn’t take it that seriously until last year and I realized I may be pretty good and I can win this thing. So I that’s when I finally started changing, started taking care of myself more, everything just turned for he better, I started being in a better mindset and pole vault right me and my dad closer and it was amazing and I’m so happy for it.”