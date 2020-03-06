New Hope jumped out to a quick lead on Friday en route to a 56-38 win over Calvary Christian in an Ohio Christian School Athletic Association semifinal held at Ohio Christian.
“We played very well defensively,” New Hope coach Shane Roese said. “We wanted to contest every shot and limit their second chance opportunities and our boys executed that game plan. Simon McAllister and Donovan Geddis did a great job protecting the rim.
“Offensively, we shared the ball really well and made so big shots on the perimeter to help us build a big lead at half.”
The Statesmen jumped out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter, powered by a pair of three-pointers apiece by Holden Roese and Caleb Heidish and six points courtesy of McAllister.
Calvary Christian cut the lead to 22-13, but New Hope closed out the quarter on a 9-3 run to take a 31-16 lead into halftime. McAllister paced the Statesmen with another six points in the period.
The Statesmen widened their lead to 47-24, thanks in part to Heidish knocking down a pair of threes, before the Spartans ended the third quarter with five-straight points to make it 47-29.
McAllister paced the Statesmen with 17 points, Heidish scored 15 and Roese added 14.
New Hope (14-10) takes on DePaul Cristo Rey in the championship game today at 4 p.m. back inside the Maxwell Center.