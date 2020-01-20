New Hope travelled to Bellefontaine for the return match with rival, Calvary Christian.
The Statesmen won the December game with a late fourth quarter surge, 53-48, and knew they needed to get off to a good start on the road. New Hope opened the game with an 11-2 run fueled by three steals from senior guard Tyler Cavanaugh.
“We knew we needed to set the tone early and get the tempo in our favor with defensive pressure. We were able to force some early turnovers that resulted in easy buckets," New Hope coach Shane Roese said.
New Hope guard, Josh Mullins, connected on a three-pointer as the quarter ended to give the visitors a 17-5 lead.
The Statesmen scored the first basket of the second quarter to widen the lead to 19-5. However, the Spartans were able to settle down and make their own run closing the gap to 23-16 at the 4:07 mark of the period. Tyler Cavanaugh answered the Spartan run with two threes to widen the margin back to 32-18. The second quarter ended with the Statesmen leading 32-20.
Calvary Christian (11-4) opened the third quarter with a trey to cut the lead to nine points, but the Statesmen answered with back-to-back three-pointers from Caleb Heidish and Holden Roese to lead 38-25. The next four minutes were back and forth and after a layup by senior Simon McAllister, New hope led 46-35 with 2:39 remaining in the third period. The Spartans would then close the quarter on an 8-0 run and the New Hope lead was only 46-43.
“We got a little out of sync, took a couple quick shots and they simply made a run. They are a good team, they had won eight consecutive games," Roese said. "When they are at home, they’re going to make a run at you."
The fourth quarter opened with the Statesmen scoring first to take a 48-43 lead. Calvary answered to cut the lead back to three points. Cavanaugh connected on his fourth three-pointer of the evening to make the lead 51-45 at the 6:53 mark of the quarter. The Spartans cut the lead again to three points with under 1:30 to go, but junior Heidish answered with a triple to make the lead 58-52.
New Hope closed out the game at the free throw line as Roese and Cavanaugh made 5 of six free throws in the final minute to make the final score 63-56.
“The team answered the run, we got the stops and the buckets we needed down the stretch," Roese said. "We have had our last five games go down to the last minute of play, which is tough. They fought hard again down the stretch and we were fortunate to walk out of here with a win tonight."
New Hope (8-6) was led by Tyler Cavanaugh with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Simon McCallister tallied 14 points, eight rebounds, Donovan Geddis scored 10 points with seven rebounds. Holden Roese scored nine points to go along with six assists and four steals. Caleb Heidish chipped in nine points going 3/6 behind the arc.
The Statesmen host Amanda-Clearcreek on Thursday.