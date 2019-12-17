It took three buzzer beaters and two overtimes to get a winner when the Statesmen and the Bearcats squared off.
Through three quarters neither team held a lead larger than three points. Vineyard led 13-11 at the end of the first period and 22-20 at halftime. New Hope gained the lead 32-30 in the third period.
“We have played Vineyard for seven years now and it’s always been a hard fought close game every time. Coach Lester’s teams never let up," New Hope coach Shane Roese said. “We played very well defensively but its the third game in a row struggled to score the basketball”.
The Statesmen were 11/40 from the field through three quarters.
The Statesmen were held scoreless for the first three minutes of the fourth quarter before Tyler Cavanaugh hit a three-pointer to give New Hope a 35-32 lead. Another triple by Cavanaugh with 1:50 to go in the game gave the Statesmen their biggest lead of the night 41-36.
However, the Bearcats were able to close the gap to 41-39 with 25 seconds remaining. The Statesmen made one of two free throws with 18 seconds left for a 42-39 lead. The Bearcats were able to get off three treys in the final 10 seconds, connecting on the third attempt to tie the game and force overtime.
“We make our free throws and get a rebound and the game is over. Just gotta close it out," Roese said.
Neither team was able to take control in the first overtime, and the Bearcats led 46-43 with 20 seconds remaining. Tyler Cavanaugh worked the clock down and took a three-pointer with six seconds to go that was off target, but Simon McAllister grabbed the rebound and tossed it back out to Cavanaugh, who this time connected for three at the buzzer to force the second overtime.
In the second overtime, New Hope turned the ball over twice and missed a layup on their first three possessions, this allowed Vineyard to take 48-46 lead. With under a minute to go Cavanaugh found McAllister cutting to the basket to tie the game 48-48.
Vineyard failed to score on its next possession. Cavanaugh advanced the ball and maneuvered on the right wing creating enough space to get off a three-pointer at the buzzer, the shot banked off the glass and through to give the Statesmen the win 51-48.
“Can’t say enough about our resolve. It was a frustrating night offensively, but our boys remained in the game with hustle and toughness on the defensive end. Tyler Cavanaugh was huge tonight, playing his second game after returning from an injury. He obviously made two big shots, but he also made some solid plays on the defensive end,” Roese said. “Simon McAllister continues to be strong around the rim for us, he posted another double double.”
New Hope (4-2) was led by McAllister with 17 points and 14 rebounds and Cavanaugh scored 17 points, including 4/5 from behind the arc.
The Statesmen host Cristo Rey on Friday and then travel to Pomeroy Meigs on Saturday.