Bishop Hartley jumped out to an early 10-5 lead over the host Statesmen after one period. New Hope cut the lead to 16-14 with two minutes to go before the half as both team struggled to score in a very physical game.
Juniors Holden Roese and Caleb Heidish connected on back-to-back threes to give the Statesmen a 20-16 lead.
Hartley responded with a trey from Kylan Kortokrax and New Hope held a 20-19 halftime lead.
New Hope scored the first basket of the third quarter to take a 22-19 lead. Hartley then scored a three pointer on consecutive trips to regain the lead 25-22.
Senior Simon McAllister drained a three to tie the game 25-25 at the 5:30 mark of the third period. Hartley then went on a 7-0 run over the next three minutes to take their biggest lead of the night 32-25.
“We had a couple turnovers and possessions where we were impatient with our shot selection and they took advantage,” New Hope coach Shane Roese said.
The quarter closed with Hartley leading 36-31. Simon McAllister scored the first five points of the period for the Statesmen and cut the lead to 38-36 with 5:10 remaining in the game. Hartley responded with a 9-2 run to take a 47-38 lead at the 2:30 mark. New Hope would close the gap to 48-43 following a three pointer by Roese. The Hawks then closed out the game at the free throw line securing a 52-45 victory.
“Another really tight hard fought game. There were just a couple stretches where they executed and we didn’t and that was the difference in the game,” Roese said.
New Hope was led by Simon McAllister with 16 points, Holden Roese scored 12 points and Tyler Cavanaugh added 11 points.
The Statesmen travel to Eastern Pike on Saturday before returning home to take on Huntington on Tuesday.