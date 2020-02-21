New Hope got off to a quick start and nothing could stop it on Friday from routing visiting Ohio Valley Christian 76-17 to open Ohio Christian School Athletic Association Tournament play.
Alyssa Conrad scored eight points, Rebecca Highfield tallied seven and Maren McCallister added six during the first quarter that ended with the Statesmen holding a 23-1 lead.
Lauren Ragan scored the lone point of the period for Ohio Valley Christian.
New Hope expanded its advantage to 35-9 at halftime, led by Sadie Pruitt scoring six points.
Lalla Harlow scored all six of her points in the second quarter to lead Ohio Valley Christian and Ragan added five.
McCallister poured in a game-high 20 points, Pruitt tallied 18, Highfield had 14 and Conrad added 12 for the Statesmen.