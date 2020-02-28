New Hope led at all stops on Thursday to claim a 58-56 win over visiting Cristo Rey in a Ohio Christian School Athletic Association regional final.
The Statesmen led 16-13 after a quarter of play and 30-24 at halftime. Eden Leist and Maren McCallister each scored five points in the first quarter to help get New Hope started and Sadie Pruitt led the way in the second period with six points.
Cristo Rey cut the New Hope lead to 43-41 going into the fourth quarter.
McCallister paced the Statesmen with 17 points, Pruitt followed with 14, and Rebecca Highfield and Leist added nine apiece.
Nylia Williams dropped in a game-high 27 points for Cristo Rey.