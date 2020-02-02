New Hope rallied from nine points down in the second half on Saturday to claim a 47-45 win over visiting Westfall.
It was the first win for the varsity girls basketball program over a Pickaway County opponent.
The two teams were tied 10-10 through a period of play, but the Statesmen were able to take a 24-20 lead into halftime, thanks in part to Maren McCallister scoring eight points in the second quarter.
New Hope eventually built a 12-point lead, but Westfall responded with a 23-2 surge to take a nine-point advantage.
Four points from Sadie Pruitt, including a clutch three-pointer, along with a triple apiece from Jenna Tripp and Eden Leist allowed the Statesmen to respond and claim the win.
"My freshmen really grew up tonight," New Hope coach Brian McCallister said. "We went from up 12 to down nine, but our youngsters love Sadie and Alyssa too much to just fold on them on senior night.
"Sadie dominated the boards with 18 and she also had a huge three-pointer to seal the win."
McCallister finished with 17 points, and Pruitt and Tripp chipped in 10 apiece for the Statesmen (11-6).
Mahaley Farmer scored 15 points and Marcy Dudgeon added 14 for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs (8-11, 6-6) continue non-conference play on Tuesday at Washington Court House.