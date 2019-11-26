New Hope is hoping a developmental season in 2019 will pay dividends in 2020 with four starters back in the fold.
“We return five of our top six players from last season,” New Hope coach Shane Roese said. “One of the biggest things that happened for us in the offseason is we had some of our young guys physically mature. Sometimes the best to have happen to your team is they physically grow up!”
The Statesmen will have to replace a majority of their post production from a year ago with the graduation of Jakob Hunziker, who averaged 13 points and 7.5 rebounds. Senior Simon McAllister will step into a bigger role after posting averages of nine points and 4.6 rebounds as a junior.
“Jakob was our main energy guy, so we have a big void that we need to fill,” Roese said. “We will need Simon to step up and fill the void on the boards for us this season. He is very athletic and just a has a nose for the ball around the rim.”
The Statesmen should have a strong back court with the return of senior point guard Tyler Cavanaugh (11.7 points, 4.5 assists) and juniors Caleb Heidish (6.8 points) and Holden Roese (5.2 points).
Donovan Geddis, who was the sixth man off the bench for the Statesmen last season, should also step into a bigger role as a sophomore and help McAllister in the paint.
“Tyler is an experienced player, who sees the floor very well and has the ability to take the ball to basket or can shoot it well from the perimeter,” Roese said. “We expect Holden Roese, Caleb Heidish and Donovan Geddis to step up this season and be solid producers on each end of the floor. They all played significant minutes as underclassman and had a very good offseason.”
A key to success for the Statesmen will be fitting the pieces together on offense around Cavanaugh.
“We have two solid guys in the paint in Geddis and McAllister and we also have 5-6 guards who can knock down shots from the perimeter, so we feel good about our offensive potential,” Roese said. “The key will be in the first half of the season getting our roles identified and consistently scoring the basketball.”
That process would be helped by the Statesmen using their defense to create transition opportunities on offense.
“We have good depth this season. That coupled with the physical maturity will allow us to play pressure defense more than last season,” Roese said. “We struggled in that department, because we just too young and weren’t strong enough. We need defensive pressure to create turnovers so we can get out in transition.”
Roese likes the chemistry of his roster, which is imperative with a schedule that includes Bishop Hartley, Wellington, Vinton County, Amanda-Clearcreek, Eastern Pike, Fisher Catholic, Westfall, Meigs and Huntington. If New Hope was an OHSAA school, it would be Division IV and each of the preceding schools except for Fisher Catholic and Huntington are either Division II or III.
“Our team chemistry is really solid, they like each other, they play hard and they love basketball,” Roese said. “It’s fun to have a team that likes being together and want to get better everyday.”