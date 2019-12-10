Maumee Valley 74, New Hope 55
New Hope Christian Academy boys basketball opened up the Wellington Tip-Off Classic against Maumee Valley Country Day. Maumee Valley, a Div. IV Regional Finalist last season, jumped out to a 24-14 lead over the Statesmen in the first quarter. They used a 5-0 run in the final minute of the quarter aided by a couple Statesmen turnovers to build a double digit lead. Maumee Valley continued to build the lead in the second frame and led 38-21 with 3:30 remaining before half. The Statesmen answered with their own run and closed the gap to 40-28 Maumee then hit a shot at the end of the quarter to lead 42-28 at the break.
The third period was more of a defensive battle as both teams struggled to score the ball. Maumee Valley outscored the Statesmen 12-10 in the period to take a 52-36 lead. In the fourth quarter the Maumee continued to pressure New Hope and won by a final margin of 74-55.
“I was real pleased with the overall effort and we did some things well that we can build on,'' New Hope coach Shane Roese said. “We had some turnovers at inopportune times and struggled to make shots tonight. That combination makes it hard to gain wins against really good opponents.
New Hope shot 19-52 from the field, including only 2-17 from behind the arc. The Statesmen were led by Simon McAllister with 15 points and 12 rebounds followed by Holden Roese with 13 points and Donovan Geddis 8 points and 9 rebounds.
New Hope 69, Riverview East Academy 60
The Statesmen used good ball movement and shooting to build and early 16-6 lead with three minutes to go in the first period. The lead was 18-8 until the Hawks made a 6-0 run in the last minute, including a shot at the buzzer, making the score 18-14. Holden Roese paced the Statesmen with 10 points in the period.
The second period was back and forth, Riverview took the lead 28-27 before New Hope scored the final four points for a 31-28 halftime lead.
The Hawks took a brief lead 33-32 in the first minute of the third period before the Statesmen took control of the game.
New Hope outscored the Hawks 19-11 over the last seven minutes to seize a 51-44 lead. Donovan Geddis and Simon McAllister each scored six points to fuel the run. The Statesmen were unable to break free from Riverview in the fourth period as the teams traded baskets. The lead was never less than six points but not more than 9 points as the Statesmen won by a final margin of 69-60.
“This was a solid win for our kids. To lose 14 hours earlier and come back and play a team that really likes to push the pace I thought we showed good resolve," Roese said. “We answered their runs, got stops when needed and made some timely shots”.
New Hope was led by Holden Roese with 20 points and five rebounds, Donovan Geddis 19 points and 12 rebounds and Simon McAllister tallied 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds.