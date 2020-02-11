New Hope turned to its defense on Tuesday to ignite a big first quarter and go on to post a 58-33 win over visiting Huntington.
The Statesmen held the Huntsmen to 11 of 42 (26.2 percent) from the field and also forced 20 turnovers.
“We knew coming into the season that defense would be an important part of our team this season and really it has been our calling card, because our offense has been inconsistent,” New Hope coach Shane Roese said. “Our kids did a nice job of playing hard and executing our game plan.”
Nine players reached the scoring column for the Statesmen, paced by Simon McAllister dropping in a game-high 18 points to go with eight rebounds. Holden Roese followed with 12 points and Donovan Geddis added eight.
“This was one of the few times this season that Simon has had an advantage size wise in the post and we wanted to utilize that,” Roese said. “He did a nice job of imposing his will scoring, rebounding and also defensively.
“Our scoring was spread out for the most part and it was nice to get a lot of our kids into the game. Those kids on the bench also work hard in practice and it’s nice to reward that with some playing time.”
New Hope went on an 18-3 run in the opening quarter, scoring half of those points off turnovers, to take an 18-7 lead going into the second period. McAllister paced the Statesmen with eight points, and Roese and Geddis chipped in four apiece.
“We wanted to pressure the ball early, trap some and create some turnovers, and we were able to do that,” Roese said.
Huntington was held to just 2 of 12 (16.7 percent) shooting in the first quarter and also committed seven turnovers.
The Statesmen added just four points to their lead during the second quarter to take a 30-15 lead into halftime. After shooting 6 of 14 (42.9 percent) in the first quarter, the Statesmen made just 4 of 13 (30.8 percent) shots in the second stanza.
“We got off to a good start, but then I felt we started playing too much 1-on-1 basketball and not taking shots in rhythm during the second quarter,” Roese said. “We talked about that at halftime and discussed getting off to a good start in the third quarter.”
New Hope went on a 19-5 tear in the third quarter, forcing six more turnovers along the way, to take a 49-20 lead into the final period of play. Roese paced the Statesmen with eight markers and McAllister added four.
“Our defense created some energy and then I felt our kids did a nice job of sharing the basketball and creating some good shots,” Roese said.
The Statesmen finished the night connecting on 17 of 34 (50 percent) shots inside-the-arc and 5 of 19 (26.3 percent) from three-point range.
Seth Beeler scored 14 points to lead the Huntsmen (4-14).
The Statesmen (11-9) close the regular-season on Tuesday at Vineyard.