New Hope will feature a young basketball team for first-year coach Brian McCallister. It’s eight-player varsity roster includes four freshmen and a sophomore.
The Statesmen are led by a pair of returning starters from last season’s 19-5 team in senior guard Alyssa Conrad (5.5 points, 5.9 rebounds) and senior center Sadie Pruitt (9.8 points, 12.9 rebounds).
“We have solid leadership in seniors Alyssa Conrad and Sadie Pruitt,” McCallister said. “I expect to be a strong rebounding team with those two girls combining for almost 20 per game last year.”
Sophomore forward Anna Mitchell and junior guard Rebecca Highfield show promise, according to McCallister, but to have success the team will need to quickly bring up to varsity speed its four freshmen, who are coming off a one-loss season last year in eighth-grade.
“Half of our roster is incoming freshmen,” McCallister stated. “We need to mature quickly and adjust to the pace and physicality of varsity basketball, especially as we continue to transition to more OHSAA opponents.”
As McCallister alluded to, the Statesmen have bulked up their schedule and are playing three of the area five OHSAA member schools with home games against Logan Elm (Jan. 6) and Westfall (Feb. 1) and a road game against Amanda-Clearcreek (Feb. 3).
The Statesmen open the season on Friday with a trip to Fairfield Christian, a member of the Mid-State League’s Cardinal Division.