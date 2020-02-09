Holden Roese scored the game-winning basket on Saturday to lift New Hope to a 60-59 win over host Eastern Pike.
The Statesmen took a 55-48 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Eastern cut it down to 55-53.
An Eastern player was called for his fifth foul and threw the ball in the air in frustration, resulting in a technical. Tyler Cavanaugh drained three of four free throws (including the original foul) to put the Statesmen ahead 58-53.
Chase Carter made a pair of free throws and then converted an old-fashioned three-point play on the next possession to tie the game at 58-58 with 53.2 seconds.
Roese then scored his aforementioned game-winner on a drive to the hoop to make it 60-58.
Carter split a pair of free throws on the next Eastern possession to shave the New Hope lead to a point.
After the Statesmen missed a pair of free throws, Cavanaugh came away with a steal in a crowd of players to secure the win.
"Tyler had a good second half, he controlled the offense, scored 10 points and came up with some big defensive plays, including the steal that sealed the game," New Hope coach Shane Roese said. "Tyler just has an incredible instinct to know how and when to steal the ball."
New Hope entered the second half with a 24-23 lead and quickly extended its advantage to seven on back-to-back threes courtesy of Caleb Heidish and Roese.
The Statesmen (10-9) led by as many as nine during the third quarter before Eastern (6-14) cut its deficit to 42-39.
Roese made the final basket of the period to send New Hope into the fourth with a 49-44 advantage.
Five players scored in the 25-point third quarter for the Statesmen, led by Roese with 10 points and Heidish adding six.
"Holden was big in the third period scoring 10 points, including the last seven points of the quarter to help us build a five-point lead," Roese said.
Heidish paced the Statesmen with 18 points, Cavanaugh had 14 and Roese added 13.
“Caleb has really started to shoot the ball well in our last 5-6 games," Roese said. "He was 5-8 from behind the arc. He carried us in the first half scoring 12 of our 24 points.”
Hunter Cochenour and Brennen Slusher paced the Eagles with 14 points apiece and Carter added 12.
The Statesmen host Huntington on Tuesday.
Bloom-Carroll 51,
Teays Valley 46
Teays Valley was unable to hold onto a halftime lead on Saturday in a 51-46 Mid-State League Buckeye Division loss against visiting Bloom-Carroll.
A pair of three-pointers at the end of the first quarter courtesy of Riely Weiss and Cole Sauerbrun helped the Vikings to a 17-10 lead.
Bloom-Carroll cut its deficit to a possession in the second quarter, but back-to-back triples off the shooting hand of Adam Benschoter sent the Vikings into halftime with a 27-21 lead.
"We did a good job of moving the basketball and finding the open man," Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said. "Defensively, we did a good job of guarding and rebounding. Our student section was also into the game and we fed off that energy."
Bloom-Carroll sent the game into the fourth quarter tied at 33-33 and led by as many as eight points in the final stanza. The Vikings had an opportunity to tie the game in the closing seconds, but the shot missed the mark and the Bulldogs then made two free throws to complete the season sweep over Teays Valley.
"Give credit to Bloom-Carroll, because they defended us well and we struggled to get open looks due to their defensive pressure, especially in the third quarter," Barnett said. "Otto Kuhns took over for Bloom-Carroll in the fourth quarter and we weren't able to stop him defensively."
Benschoter paced the Vikings with 11 points, Camden Primmer had 10, and Eli Burgett and Garrett Meddock chipped in six apiece.
"Cam played a real nice game on both ends of the floor and Eli was solid on both ends, as well," Barnett said.
Kuhns scored his 1,000th career point on his way to a game-high 20 points for the Bulldogs (14-5, 11-1).
The Vikings (8-11, 6-6) continue league play on Tuesday when they host Hamilton Township.
Liberty Union 77,
Circleville 38
Liberty Union took a 15-point lead through a quarter of play and kept adding to its advantage on Saturday on its way to a 77-38 MSL-Buckeye win over host Circleville.
The Lions increased their 21-6 lead after one period to 36-16 at halftime and 56-23 entering the fourth quarter.
Evan Justice paced the Tigers with 16 points, Ethan Moore had seven and Logan Crabtree added six.
The Tigers (2-18, 0-12) continue league play on Tuesday when they host Logan Elm.