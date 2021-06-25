FLORENCE, Kent. — The local Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League team, the Ohio Marlins, lost in a road game against the Cincinnati Steam after series of tied scores ultimately ending the game at 8-4.
It did not take long for both teams to get tied in the first inning of the contest. With Marlins’ No. 24 Garrett Byrd on third base with one out in the top of the first, No. 8 Rowan Teran committed a sacrificing fly out toward centerfield giving Byrd enough room to gain the team’s first earned run with two out now in the inning.
The Steam gained one earned run of their own thanks to No. 21 Adam Schneider putting the game tied at 1-1 apiece. However, the Steam grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second putting the score now at 2-1 in favor of the home team.
However, things started to heat up for the Marlins in the top of the third inning. After Marlins’ No. 28 Kyron Rogers tied the game again at 2-2, Teran stepped inside the batter’s box as one fellow Marlin stood on base.
On a short 0-1 count, Teran sent the ball over the outfield fence for a home run as the Marlins gained two runs in that moment taking the lead at 4-2 against the Steam.
In the following bottom of the fourth inning, the Steam stayed vigilant on the offensive end scoring another two earned runs and tying the contest again at 4-4.
The Marlins could not score for the rest of the game as the Steam continued to keep a solid pace on the offensive end, tallying another four runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. The game was called in the top of the ninth inning with the final score amounting to 8-4 in favor of the Cincinnati Steam.
Taking the loss on the hill for the Marlins was No. 18 Austin Moberg who pitched for four innings allowing four runs on six hits, striking out three and walking two. The rest of the pitching staff consisting of No. 15 Braydon McCloskey and No. 19 Francisco Manzano together allowed four runs on four hits while striking out two and walking one.
Winning on the mound for the Steam was No. 34 Vieira who allowed for four runs on six hits, striking out six and walking one Marlin while pitching for seven innings.
As of Friday afternoon, prior to the Marlins game against the Hamilton Joes, the local team from Circleville stood at 3-12 in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League 2021 season.
This Saturday, the Marlins are schedule to face-off against the Richmond Jazz at 5:05 p.m. at McBride Stadium in Richmond, Ind.