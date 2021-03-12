CIRCEVILLE — Heading into this weekend, wrestlers who reside within Pickaway County are preparing for what is the long awaited OHSAA state tournaments. As a pandemic rocked the sports world last year, several wrestlers were left itching for more after they qualified for the then canceled tournament weekend.
In Williamsport, one qualifier, one alternate, along with a few other Mustang teammates lightly trained in the hard-to-find wrestling room of Westfall. According to the program’s head coach, William Breyer, the name of the game this past week was to keep a consistent workload while also keeping the legs and arms fresh for this weekend.
“We are not worried about working harder or lifting stronger,” Breyer told The Circleville Herald. “We just want to stay the same.”
Westfall High School’s Starr Kelly, 195-pound southeast district champ at Division III, as well as state-alternate Antony Hoty (106) prepared for the OHSAA Division III State Tournament being held at Marion Harding High School this weekend. For roughly over an hour, both practiced their favorite takedowns in a match-type setting and conditions.
The Mustangs boast six consecutive Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) titles this season along with five of its own grapplers being named to the SVC All-League Team. Further, the Mustangs’ head coach also received his sixth SVC Coach of the Year Award and commented his only focus is making sure his wrestlers become contributing members in society after their wrestling careers.
“Being in a league that’s always competitive, it drives you [to be better],” Breyer said.
As the weekend drew closer, Kelly’s teammates help sharpen his mind before he steps out onto the mat in Marion. For Hoty, he awaits approval from the OHSAA if or when a qualified wrestler cannot compete this weekend. But as of now, he’s preparing as if he will participate.
In the State of Ohio, those who place fifth at their respective district tournaments are given the possibility of qualifying, but only if another wrestler drops out for various health or regulation reasons — such as not making weight.
While the chance for an opening is there for all alternates, Hoty plans on supporting his fellow Mustang at the end of the day. Typically, the waiting game can be quite nerve racking especially for those who qualified last year but fell short this go-around.
In a separate room in Ashville, the Vikings of Teays Valley invited lone Brave and state alternate, Cole Renier (126), for some preparation work incase his name also gets drawn this weekend. Accompanying Renier as an alternate, Vikings’ Zander Graham (138), also took time to roll around Thursday afternoon.
“I am hoping to get [into the tournament] and wrestle,” Graham expressed.
Graham qualified for the state tournament last season but fell short to two completive grapplers in his weight class. Rather than harp on what could have been this season, the junior just wants to support his fellow teammates. The 138-pounder has high hopes for next season.
“I got to go support my brothers at state,” Graham said. “I got to be there for them. Then, hopefully, next year I’ll make the state tournament… My goal is to win it too.”
For the Vikings, Gunner Havens (106), Camden McDaniel (182), Liam Wilson (220) and heavy weight Joey Thurston took just some of their last moments in the room before they stepped onto the mats at Hilliard Darby this weekend. As a pandemic canceled a season for the squad last year, Teays Valley’s qualified seek to start where they left off.
According to Vikings’ head coach Todd Nace, he is looking forward to seeing his wrestlers have fun because for some — this weekend could be their last moments in the sport. A select few were able to qualify last year, such as Graham, but were stricken with the cancelation of all sports throughput the state due to public health concerns.
“After getting shutdown last year… we didn’t even think we were going to wrestle,” Nace said adding that this particular sport is the most physical of all. “It’s just a blessing and opportunity for us to show our talents and we are grateful for that.”
For these young lads, wrestling is more than just a sport to them. In the case of Westfall’s Kelly, he shared that when his out on the mat, his work is a reflection of himself and the dedication he put into his craft.
For Vikings’ Camden McDaniel, he hopes that those long nights shadow wrestling in his family barn will pay off this weekend as he too qualified for the tournament last year. The 182-pound central district champion commented that this year was a tough year dealing with a change of scenery and COVID-19 protocols all while finding his comfort on the mat.
“[Wrestling] is kind of a happy place for me,” McDaniel described.
However, every moment is a new moment Teays Valley, Logan Elm and Westfall wrestlers alike hope to leave off where things ended last season.
This weekend, division tournaments and venues are as follows:
Division I State Tournament at Hilliard Darby
Division II State Tournament at Marengo Highland
Division III State Tournament at Marion Harding
Wrestling, along with ice hockey, begin state tournament operations Saturday morning. There will be no group podium and no team overall point champion presentations at any of the three OHSAA sites. You can catch all wrestling matches virtually via the NFHS Network.
Additionally, all scheduling and event details can be view by visiting ohsaa.org under the state tournament web-tab.