CARY, N.C. — A YMCA swim team based in the City of Lancaster has four girls traveling to Cary, N.C. to compete in the YMCA National Long Course Summer Festival.
The group heading to North Carolina will be swimming in the Triangle Aquatic Center for the swim meet, which is scheduled to take place July 22 25.
As a unit, Mia Hensley, of Lancaster, Lindsay Bright, of Circleville, Makenna Garn, of Pickerington, and Mary Kate Prall, of Canal Winchester, successfully met the YMCA national qualifying standards to compete in the 200-meter medley relay.
Hensley (17) and Bright (14) also met the national qualification standards for individual events. All team members also get an opportunity to swim in additional events as individual participants.