Over the two weeks following the postponement of Logan Elm’s regional semifinal game, coach Doug Stiverson was able to reflect on the tournament run that had earned the Braves a spot in the Sweet 16.
After finishing the regular-season at 15-7 and third-place in the Mid-State League Buckeye Division, the Braves entered the tournament seeded seventh out of 18 schools in the Southeast District and proceeded to wheel off four consecutive wins to claim their first district championship since 2014.
“We had a good, but not great regular-season with a bump in the road at the end against Liberty Union,” Stiverson said. “I felt our guys kept getting better and kept believing during the season and that we were close to breaking through.
“That obviously came in the tournament, because our guys found that little extra and really played together as a family and believed we could make a tournament run. I think it goes back to our team motto of playing with toughness, playing unselfishly and playing as a family.”
That run was officially halted not due to a loss, but by the spread of the coronavirus which caused the Ohio High School Athletic Association to cancel the remainder of its boys and girls basketball, individual wrestling and ice hockey tournaments last Thursday. Logan Elm had been scheduled to play Meadowbrook in a regional semifinal when the game was first postponed on March 12.
“I kinda expected it with the way things were going, but I always kept a little hope at the same time that maybe our guys would get the opportunity to play at some point,” Stiverson said. “It’s definitely a strange ending to the season and in a way you don’t have that closure you’re used to having with your team.
“The OHSAA made the right decision out of a tough situation for everyone. They obviously didn’t want to cancel the rest of the tournament, but the spread of the coronavirus forced them to in order to protect everyone’s health, and I respect their decision and why they made it.”
Of the five district championships the Braves have won during Stiverson’s tenure, this district title is probably the most unexpected of the bunch.
“This was a really fun group to be around and coach,” Stiverson said. “They weren’t expected to win a district championship this season, but that also allowed them to play a little bit more free during the tournament and they played pretty well together as a team. If you look over our four games, we had a lot of different players contribute to that success we had during the tournament.”
One of the games that stood out to Stiverson was a 65-47 district semifinal win over Athens in the Braves’ first game inside Ohio University’s Convocation Center since 2017.
“None of our guys had ever played in the Convo before and they didn’t let the spotlight and different surroundings phase them,” he said. “A lot of times teams advance to the Convo, lose that first game and then come back and build on that experience and win the following season.
“Our guys put together a pretty solid game, they shot the ball very well (59.1 percent) and handled Athens.”
The Braves then rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second quarter and five points at halftime to defeat Warren 51-45 in the district final.
“That’s the first time we had been in that position during the tournament,” Stiverson said. “We got off to a slow start and didn’t quite play like we normally do, but once our guys settled into the game they were able to make plays on both ends of the court to win the game.”
Stiverson joined his team in a huddle following the medal ceremony and danced with them on the Convocation Center hardwood.
“Being a little more experienced now, I like to enjoy those moments a little more and take everything in than I did earlier in my career,” Stiverson said. “Everything came together for us during the tournament and it was fun to celebrate with our guys and soak in the atmosphere. No one wanted to leave the floor after the game.”
The Braves won their four tournament games by an average of 17 points and limited their opponents to just 39 points per game.
Logan Elm shot 47 percent from the field and also took care of the basketball as it had all season with an average of only seven turnovers.
But perhaps the biggest difference came in the rebounding category. After getting dominated on the glass in a majority of their regular-season losses, the Braves were only out-rebounded by two total boards during the tournament.
Stiverson reflected on the three seniors he’ll lose to graduation.
“Tyler Baer is a kid who came into our program last year and he’s a great kid on-and-off the floor who represented our program very well,” he said. “He comes in, works extremely hard and he had some nice moments over the course of the season when we needed them.
“Luke Baldwin and Jared Harrington are kids who came up through the program, starting way back in biddy. They didn’t have a lot of success until this season, but they stuck it out, kept working hard and that says a lot of them.”
Stiverson credited the play of Baldwin and Harrington for helping the Braves win the district title.
“To make a tournament run, you need your seniors to play well and lead and that’s what both Luke and Jared did,” he said. “Luke started in place of Jason Sailor (who was injured) in our tournament opener against Miami Trace and played well. He gave us good minutes against Jackson and then really got us going in our district semifinal against Athens by knocking down some big threes.
“Jared had to play against some pretty solid big men against both Miami Trace and Warren, and he really stepped up, held his own and did a very nice job of rebounding the basketball.”
The Braves are slated to return four starters off the district championship team.
Isaac Ward surpassed 1,000 career points during the tournament run and led the team by averaging 15.1 points. Gabe Chalfin had a breakout season, averaging 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds, and Jeremy Wietelmann (6.5 points, 3.5 assists) gives the Braves a solid floor game at point guard. Sailor (10 points, 3.1 rebounds) is a very steady defender who can also provide a scoring punch.
The Braves will also have forward Trace Smith to help out in the post and can tap a junior varsity team that won the league championship. Tanner Holbert saw minutes coming off the bench during the tournament as a freshman.
“We’ll have a lot of confidence going into the offseason from the tournament run we had,” Stiverson said. “We should also feel like we have unfinished business still out there and have a little bit of a chip on our shoulders.
“We have a good group coming back to build around. We also know it’s not easy to win a district championship. It took a lot of hard work and believing in ourselves to achieve that this season and we’ll need to double down on that and continue to progress as a basketball team heading into next season.”