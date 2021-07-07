CIRCLEVILLE — The Central Ohio Tigers are hosting a softball tournament this weekend featuring a total of 26 teams, six of which are from the local area.
According to Jose Travis, the 10, 12 and 14 age groups will begin their tournament Friday with the finals happening around 5 p.m. this Sunday. Next weekend, teams in the 16U category will play their tournament starting Friday, July 16.
All games are being held at Circleville High School’s softball fields with the tournament’s first games taking place Friday evening — public is welcomed to attend.