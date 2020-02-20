CHILLICOTHE — Locked in a one possession game against Logan Elm on Thursday, Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski knew who he needed to turn to in the fourth quarter.
“We had some plays designed for Kenzie that we felt would work in getting her to the basket,” he said. “Kenzie McConnell is a 66 percent shooter, so we want the ball in her hands when the game is on the line.”
McConnell scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter and helped the Tigers fend off their toughest challenge of the season in a 47-38 Division II Southeast District semifinal win over Logan Elm inside Southeastern High School.
The Tigers soundly defeated the Braves 54-32 on Dec. 20 and 52-25 on Feb. 1 during the regular-season, but had a much tougher go of it in the third meeting between the Mid-State League Buckeye Division rivals. Circleville’s average margin victory entering the game was 25.2 points and its nine-point win over Logan Elm ties for the Tigers’ closest win of the season — 50-41 over Tri-Valley on Dec. 27 and 57-48 over Fairfield Union on Jan. 14.
“We haven’t been involved in many close games this season, but this was an absolute battle and you have to give all the credit to Logan Elm,” Kalinoski said. “They had a very nice defensive game plan, their kids played hard and they kept making plays.”
The Braves mixed a 2-3 zone and man-to-man defense to hold the Tigers to a paltry 3 of 19 (15.8 percent) shooting in the first half, although they eventually adjusted and shot 12 of 23 (52.2 percent) in the second half.
“Logan Elm did a great job of changing defenses and still packing it in to try and take away our post game with Kenzie and Meghan (Davis),” Kalinoski said. “If I had to defend us, that’s what I’d choose to do and try to force us to take jumpers and threes.
“We didn’t shoot the basketball like we normally do, especially there in the first half. I thought we got a little frustrated early and forced a few shots.”
The Tigers (24-0) led 15-13 at halftime and opened the second half by connecting on 5 of their first 8 (62.5 percent) shots.
Two baskets from McConnell were sandwiched around a putback by Davis. Jaylah Captain then followed with a pair of three-pointers to give Tigers a 28-21 lead.
“We started getting some shots to fall and then Jaylah stepped up with three threes in the quarter that gave us a shot in the arm offensively,” Kalinoski said.
The Braves (15-9) responded by scoring on three of their final four possessions of the quarter. Riley Schultz canned a jumper, Abby Hatter converted an old-fashioned three-point play and then Brynn Griffith scored off a dish from Megan Diehl to cut the Circleville lead to 31-28 entering the fourth quarter.
“I can’t say enough about our girls and how proud I am of them. They continually responded and kept battling against one of the best basketball teams in the state,” Logan Elm coach John Denen said. “One thing we learned from our first two games against Circleville was that we had to be much more patient on offense and our shot selection was the best it has been all season.”
A pair of free throws by Karlee Thomas with 4:30 remaining brought the Braves to within a point at 35-34.
The Tigers responded by converting on their last six possessions to score 12 of the final 16 points of the game, led by McConnell with eight of those markers.
“We had to settle down after getting off to a tough start shooting the basketball and work on driving to the basket to score,” McConnell said. “My teammates believed in me and they did a nice job of getting me the basketball and then I was able to step-up and help our team finish the game.”
The Circleville junior came away with a steal and cashed it in on the other end. McConnell drained a 12-foot jumper on the next CHS possession, then took a pass from Davis and worked her way down to the right block to score two more to give the Tigers a 41-36 lead.
Davis was on the receiving end of a pass from Brie Kendrick for a layup that Kendrick followed with two free throws. McConnell closed the game with two free throws to send the Tigers back to a district final for the second consecutive season.
Logan Elm was held to 1 of 5 (20 percent) shooting — a jumper by Fox — in the last half of the fourth quarter. The Braves’ final points of the night came on a pair of free throws by Thomas with 55.2 seconds remaining.
Circleville out-rebounded Logan Elm 25-20, with that advantage coming from the first quarter where it controlled the glass by an 11-6 count.
“They have a very good defensive basketball team and a great rebounding basketball team,” Denen said. “I felt our girls stepped up to the challenge, especially after the first quarter, and matched Circleville rebound for rebound.
“You have to give credit to Brynn Griffith and Ashton Fox for battling with McConnell and Davis, along with the rest of our kids for pitching it and battling for every rebound and loose ball they could get.”
Jaylah Captain followed McConnell on the scoring ledger with 11 points for the Tigers, Kendrick had nine points, four rebounds and four assists and Davis also scored nine points to go with 10 rebounds.
Hatter had a solid all-around game of 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists to lead the Braves, Thomas scored nine points and Schultz chipped in eight points.
Denen substituted his seniors out of the game in the closing minute, giving each a big hug and allowing them to receive an ovation from the Logan Elm faithful for a solid effort against the top-ranked team in Ohio.
“We had some tough losses early in the season and some other games where we didn’t play as well as we wanted to and these girls could have folded the tent,” Denen said. “We’ve jumped over hurdle after hurdle and improved so much as a basketball team since then and we were 8-2 in our last 10 games entering tonight. I attribute that to our senior class of Bri Sowers, Abby Hardin, Abby Hatter and Megan Diehl and the leadership they showed.”
Denen went on to reflect on his seniors and the impact they made, including defeating two conference championship teams — Unioto and McClain — and securing a spot in the district tournament for the first time since 2014.
“All four of those young ladies are going to college and Abby Hatter and Megan Diehl are going to play college basketball, as well,” he said. “Bri accepted her role and did her best everyday in it, and that’s what high school basketball is about with players accepting their role. Abby Hardin also played within her role and she lifted us up at key times.
“Abby Hatter and Megan Diehl are the reasons why I am at Logan Elm. Megan Diehl talked to me during AAU season about how much she loves her teammates and she accepted the role of playing point guard, which would have been unheard of 20 years ago. She created some matchup issues for other teams and is a versatile player. Abby Hatter is a great shooter, a great competitor and also accepted a different role this season.”
Denen has also had an emotional season with health issues in his family and the passing of his father-in-law.
“I’m so thankful that Coach (Tom) Congrove brought me on his staff a couple of years ago and then I took over this season,” he said, fighting back tears. “My family and I have been through some health issues and also a death in the family this year, and the Logan Elm community has embraced my family and gave us a big hug. I’m so grateful for the Logan Elm community and what they’ve done for us.”
The Tigers advance to a district final on Wednesday against Vinton County (19-5), a 53-46 winner over Unioto in a testy and highly emotional night cap that featured multiple technical fouls. Circleville will seek its first district title since 2008 and fourth in program history.
“This is what we’ve been working for since last season (after losing 51-38 to state semifinalist Sheridan in a district final), to get back to the district final and get enough shot at winning a district title,” McConnell said.