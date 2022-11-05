On Friday, the 2022-2023 Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) Football Team was announced. Zane Trace are the SVC league champions and the Coach of the Year was Heath Hinton. Reserve champions for the SVC league are Unioto and the junior high champions are Zane Trace.
Scioto Valley Conference
All-League Football Team
2022-2023
Nalin Robinson (Sr) Zane Trace (Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year)
Daniel Barnhart (Sr) Zane Trace (Offensive back of the Year)
Carter Langley (Jr) Zane Trace
Lane Stewart (Sr) Zane Trace
Hayden Brannigan (Sr) Zane Trace
Spencer Brower (Jr) Zane Trace
Maddox Fox (Sr) Unioto
Matt Griffin (Sr) Unioto (Defensive Back of the Year)
Newton Hoops (Jr) Unioto
Nathan Morrison (Sr) Unioto
Andrew Griffin (Sr) Unioto (Punter of the Year)
River Pettigrew (Jr) Unioto (Kicker of the Year)
Gabe Lamerson (Jr) Piketon
Alex Jenkiins (Sr) Piketon
Zane Brownfield (Jr) Piketon
Roman Wisecup (Sr) Paint Valley (Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year)
Braylon Robertson (So) Paint Valley
Cavan Cooper (Sr) Paint Valley
Dom Chambers (Jr) Paint Valley (Special Teams Player of the Year)
Dalton Black (Sr) Huntington (Defensive Lineman of the Year)
Quinton Puckett (Sr) Huntington
Caleb Osborne (Sr) Adena
Nathan Dreitzler (So) Adena
Bryce Wickline (Jr) Westfall
R.J. Cartwright (Sr) Southeastern
League Champions: Zane Trace (7-0)
Coach of the Year: Heath Hinton
Reserve Champions: Unioto
Junior High Champions: Zane Trace
Honorable Mention
Mason Dyer Adena, Caleb Osborne Piketon
David Magill Adena, Dawson Montgomery Piketon
Randy Daniels Adena, Tre Jenkins Piketon
Joe Putnam Adena, Leevi Stanley Piketon
Ryan Marion Huntington, Trusten McWhorter Southeastern