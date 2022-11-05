On Friday, the 2022-2023 Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) Football Team was announced. Zane Trace are the SVC league champions and the Coach of the Year was Heath Hinton. Reserve champions for the SVC league are Unioto and the junior high champions are Zane Trace.


