Boys Basketball
First-team
Cam Evans, Zane Trace; Isaac Little, Unioto; Logan Bennett, Adena; Nick Nesser, Zane Trace; Chris Chandler, Piketon
Second-team
Seth Beeler, Huntington; Jay Wyman, Westfall; Bryce Newland, Paint Valley; Cordell Grubb, Paint Valley; Preston Sykes, Adena
Third-team
Josh Lambert, Unioto; Colby Swain, Zane Trace; Luke Blackburn, Westfall; Derek Wheeler, Southeastern; Tyree Harris, Piketon
Honorable mention
Hayden Lemaster and Connor Spohn, Westfall; Triton Davidson and Luke Johnson, Zane Trace; Nate Keiser and Reece Wheeler, Unioto; Aiden Estep and Aaron Gillum, Southeastern; Brody Fuller and Lexi Gullion, Piketon; Cruz McFadden and Trent Mettler, Paint Valley; Caleb Smith and Dalton Haubeil, Huntington; Nate Throckmorton and Dillon McDonald. Adena
Player of the Year: Cam Evans, Zane Trace
Coach of the Year: Matt Hoops, Unioto
Wrestling
First-team
106: Dayland Thomas, Huntington; 113: Brandon Wiseman, Unioto; 120: Quinton Puckett, Huntington; 126: Chanston Moll, Westfall; 132: Garrett Simmons, Adena; 138: Kaleb Frankopolous, Zane Trace; 145: Logan McDowell, Zane Trace; 152: Isaac Gray, Adena; 160: Dalton Metzger, Adena; 170: Glenn Keeton III, Westfall; 182: Starr Kelly, Westfall; 195: James Ditmar, Unioto; 220: Timothy Diamond, Unioto; 285: Conner Temple, Huntington
Coach of the Year: Will Breyer, Westfall