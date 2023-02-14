featured SVC Boys' All-League Basketball Team 2022-2023 Courtesy of Dave Warne Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scioto Valley Conference Boys’ All-League Basketball Team 2022-2023Player of the Year: Xzander Ream (Zane Trace)Coach of the Year: Gary Kellough (Zane Trace)League Champions: Zane Trace (14-0)Reserve Champions: Zane TraceJunior High League Champions: Unioto1st TeamXzander Ream (Sr) Zane TraceDax Estep (Sr) Paint ValleyCasey Cline (Sr) WestfallNalin Robinson (Sr) Zane TraceJoedy Ater (Jr) Adena2nd TeamKB Perkins (So) UniotoBrody Clark (Jr) WestfallBlake Hoops (So) UniotoCole Miller (Sr) Paint ValleyBrent McGuire (Jr) Piketon3rd TeamDalton Black (Sr) HuntingtonConnor Smith (Jr) SoutheasternDavis Kerns (Sr) AdenaBraylon Robertson (So) Paint ValleyKyle Stonerock (Sr) Zane TraceHonorable MentionBryson Smith AdenaCaleb Osborne AdenaCaiden Stewart HuntingtonRyan Porter HuntingtonCavan Cooper Paint ValleyTodd Fairrow Paint ValleyGarrett Legg PiketonDecklyn Davis PiketonRJ Cartwright SoutheasternLane Williams SoutheasternBlake Fitch UniotoZeke Schobelock UniotoBlaec Bugher WestfallSeth Gifford WestfallLandon Robinson Zane TraceBrock Jarrell Zane Trace Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Industry Inorganic Chemistry Chemistry Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes