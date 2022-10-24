featured SVC Boys' All-League Soccer Team By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Oct 24, 2022 Oct 24, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scioto Valley Conference Boys’ All-League Soccer Team 2022-2023All-LeagueCameron Thompson (So) UniotoJC Stark (Sr) UniotoKamden Smith (Jr) UniotoLucas Hanes (Jr) UniotoRiver Pettigrew (Jr) UniotoJordan Harrington (Jr) Zane TraceMarco Chavez (Jr) Zane TraceIvan Chavez (So) Zane TraceBrady Mullins (Jr) WestfallOren Harris (Sr) PiketonHonorable MentionDane Morgensen PiketonColton Spaniol WestfallJaydence Gaus UniotoLandon Robinson ZaneCo-Players of the Year: Lucas Hanes (Jr) Unioto, Ivan Chavez (So) Zane TraceCo-Goalies of the Year: Micah Geis (Sr) Unioto, Judah Hanks (So) Zane TraceCoach of the Year: Freddy Cortes UniotoCredit: Dave Warne Scioto Valley Conference League Secretary Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Freddy Cortes Unioto Zane Trace Jr Inorganic Chemistry Industry Morgensen Piketon Sr Jaydence Gaus Unioto Lucas Hanes All-league Soccer Team Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes