WILLIAMSPORT — With three state tournament appearances and 16 district championships on its resume, Westfall prides itself on being a volleyball power in south central Ohio.
But that proud tradition hit hard times with three consecutive losing seasons, including finishing sixth last season in the Scioto Valley Conference.
“I remember when my sister (Cass) was in school and how well they did and how strong Westfall has historically been in volleyball,” Westfall senior Josie Williams said. “Over the last few seasons, we felt like people had started looking down on us and didn’t take us seriously.
“We really worked hard in the summer, because we felt like we had the team that could make a statement this season.”
The Mustangs made that statement on Thursday by rallying to defeat visiting Huntington 15-25, 25-17, 30-28 and 25-15 to earn a share of their first Scioto Valley Conference championship since 2013 and fourth in program history.
“I’m really proud of the girls for the way they battled through the match and made big plays in crunch time,” Westfall coach Jessica Sullivan said. “I played in this conference here and I’ve coached in this conference here and winning an SVC title is very tough due to the depth and quality of volleyball we play in this conference.
“Our girls should be very proud of themselves and what they’ve accomplished so far, but we also have more work ahead of us.”
Westfall (16-2, 11-1) can clinch the outright title with a win on Tuesday at long-time nemesis Adena (13-7, 9-3).
The night didn’t get off to a good start for the Mustangs, as the Huntsmen (13-6, 7-5) put together an 11-0 run to take the opening set.
Westfall countered in the second set by scoring the final nine points, capped by a kill on set point by Kristin Phillips, to tie the match heading into the pivotal third set.
The Mustangs seemed poised to take control of the match with a 12-6, but the Huntsmen rallied to eventually take their first lead of the set at 15-14, following a kill from Allison Basye.
The third set featured 14 ties and five set points that both teams failed to convert.Westfall successfully fought off Huntington set points at 24-23 and at 27-26, when Phillips blocked a Basye attack.
“Both teams fought extremely hard and didn’t want to give up that third set, because it means if you lose that you have to go to a fifth set and anything can happen there with going to just 15,” Sullivan said. “Both teams played great defense, had some timely hitting and it was just great volleyball to be part of.”
A kill by Marissa Mullins gave the Mustangs their fourth set point at 29-28.
“It was nice to see Marissa step up in a big moment there as just a sophomore,” Sullivan said. “You don’t always see younger players step up in big moments, because there is a lot of pressure, but Marissa has the ability to put the ball away and she gets better every time I watch her play.”
Phillips finally converted set point with another block to give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead in the match.
“We were really aggressive with our blocking at the net,” Phillips said. “We feel like that’s an advantage for us with our length and those are always big momentum plays.”
The Mustangs sprinted out to a 9-4 lead in the fourth set, which featured an ace and a kill apiece by Williams and Hailey Young. Back-to-back aces from Claire Latham increased the advantage to 22-12. Phillips eventually converted match point on a kill to secure the conference championship for the Mustangs.
“We didn’t come out with a lot of energy in the first set, but winning that third set really gave us a lot of momentum and then we just did a good job of hitting gaps and playing strong at the net defensively in the fourth set,” Phillips said.
Phillips led the way with 15 kills, eight blocks — two solo — and six digs, with Williams following with 11 kills, 14 assists, three aces and nine digs.
Mullins accounted for seven kills, Latham dished out 14 assists to go with 11 digs, Young had three blocks and three kills, Lauren Daniels tallied 10 digs and Grace Wolfe added nine.
Sullivan felt a comeback win over Portsmouth Notre Dame in late August served as a springboard for the Mustangs, as they ran off 13 straight wins and took control of the conference race.
“Our confidence was shot coming into this season and we really needed a confidence boost for our girls to start believing in themselves and get everything rolling,” she said. “We won the South Webster Invitational and had a comeback win over Notre Dame and then everything just started to build and the girls believed in themselves and the ability that they have.”
When the Mustangs entered their locker room following the win, they made their excitement known about winning the conference.
“It feels great to share this moment with my teammates,” Williams said. “We enjoy being around here each, we work together well and so many different people have stepped up tonight and over the course of the season.
“Our communication is so much better than it has been over the last few years, and that’s been one of the biggest differences for us.”