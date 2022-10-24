featured SVC Girls' All-League Soccer Team By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Oct 24, 2022 Oct 24, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) Girls’ All-League Soccer Team 2022-2023All-LeagueAutumn Stanger (Sr) UniotoJade Fair (Sr) UniotoRyleigh Bode (Sr) UniotoAmelia Uhrig (Jr) UniotoOlivia MacCrae PiketonBailey Fuller PiketonWhitney Dean PiketonLondyn Wallace SoutheasternAlyssa Wyman WestfallBrooklynn Wade (Jr) Zane TraceHonorable MentionKaylee Maynard PiketonGrace Gumm SoutheasternCailyn Bash UniotoMason Gordon WestfallAbby Guffey Zane TracePlayer of the Year: Ashlyn Miller UniotoGoalie of the Year: Natalie Cooper (Sr) PiketonCoach of the Year: Jeremy Clark UniotoLeague Champions: Unioto (4-0)Credit: Dave Warne Scioto Valley Conference League Secretary Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jeremy Clark Unioto Olivia Maccrae Piketon League Sport Southeastern Zane Trace Gordon Westfall Abby Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes