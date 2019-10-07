First team
Ty Schobelock, Unioto; Denzel Endicott, Piketon; Levi Gerber, Unioto; Braxton Platt, Unioto; Logan Cummins, Piketon; Joel Richendollar, Southeastern; Quade Kaltenbach, Unioto; Owen Armstrong, Piketon; Carsyn Forcum, Zane Trace; Parker Thornton, Westfall; Jace Tucker, Unioto; Nate Roy, Zane Trace; Aaron Evans, Southeastern; Jack Latham, Westfall; Jaylen Murta, Southeastern
Honorable mention
Benjamin Mitten, Adena; Dayland Thomas, Huntington; Kameron Reed, Paint Valley; Christian Horn, Piketon; Seth Mendenhall, Southeastern; Emily Lott, Unioto; Jose Kern, Westfall; Josh DeLong, Zane Trace
Player of the Year: Ty Schobelock, Unioto