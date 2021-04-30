CHILLICOTHE — In a Scioto Valley Conference showdown, the top ranked Westfall Lady Mustangs overcame mid-ranked challenger Southeastern after falling behind early on with the final score 6-5.
The Lady Mustangs fell behind in first inning after going scoreless. The Lady Panthers scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and tallied another run in the bottom of the second inning.
Westfall remained scoreless heading into the top of the third inning. The team answered the call for a solid offensive series, scoring two runs of their own to close the lead — score now at 3-2, Lady Panthers’ lead.
After an uneventful fourth inning in terms of scoring, Westfall added another run, putting the contest essentially back on an even level playing field. However, the tie would be short lived for the Lady Mustangs as Southeastern scored two more runs, putting the overall score now at 5-3.
Further into the top of the seventh inning, Westfall had one last opportunity to capture an SVC win on the road. For the first time in the competition, Westfall jumped ahead by one point after scoring three in the final inning.
Southeastern could not return the favor in the bottom of the seventh inning, leading to another road win for the Lady Mustangs.
With the final score 6-5, the Lady Mustangs scored their runs on 11 team hits with a triple coming from No. 20 Delana Landefeld. Westfall committed three team errors.
Southeastern’s five runs scored came from nine hits at home plate with three team errors being committed.
For the visiting team from Williamsport, No. 27 Olivia Dumm took responsibility for the win, pitching inside the circle for a complete seven innings Wednesday evening. She allowed five runs on nine hits, striking out eight Lady Panthers while walking no one.
Next, Westfall is scheduled to play against South Point High School, Saturday morning for a non-league double header.