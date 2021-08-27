{div id=”i4c-draggable-container” style=”position: fixed; z-index: 1499; width: 0px; height: 0px ”} {/div}WAVERLY — Westfall’s varsity golf team finished fourth in the second Scioto Valley Conference tournament this passed Wednesday, one place above their last finish in the league’s first tournament earlier this season.
Westfall’s fourth finish place was spearheaded by Jacob Hicks who shot for a team low 44. Hicks tied with Adena’s Davis Kerns for the top 20 lowest scorers with Hicks taking eighth and Kerns taking ninth.
Westfall’s fourth place finish was contributed by Dominick Bush (56), Brian Schobeloch (47), Bryson Dudgeon (50) and Evan Thomas (69) — Mustangs combined for 197 on the day.
The team results for the second SVC tournament are as follows:
1. Unioto (171)
2. Piketon (179)
3. Zane Trace (187)
4. Westfall (197)
5. Adena (197)
6. Southeastern (199)
7. Paint Valley (222)
8. Huntington{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}