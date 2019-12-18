Ohio Christian University recently hired Dr. Timothy Sykes as the new head coach for the school’s track and Field and cross country programs.
Sykes’ first official day will be January 6 as the team prepares for the indoor and outdoor seasons.
A native of Amanda, Sykes competed in track and field and cross country collegiately at the University of Rio Grande from 1999-2003 before finishing his final year of eligibility at Ohio University (2003-04).
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the holistic, Christ-centered mission and vision at Ohio Christian University,” Sykes said. “I am grateful for the confidence and faith that Dr. Kulaga, Joe Wuest, and David Bireline have in me to take on this role. With Circleville being my hometown, I can’t wait to come home, meet the student-athletes, start recruiting and begin the process of contributing to and leading a promising track and field and cross country program.”
Sykes comes to Ohio Christian after a one-year stint as the head cross country coach for Western Kentucky University.
In 2019, Sykes helped model a new training regimen, leading to 18 of 20 runners recording personal records in the 2019 season. The team’s hard work throughout the season culminated in WKU’s first appearance in the NCAA Regional Championships in several years. With seven men and two women traveling to Charlottesville, VA. to compete at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships, it marked the first time the program had sent runners to regionals since 2016, and the first time WKU had a team competing at the event since 2015.
Prior to his time in Kentucky, Sykes served at the University of Oregon in their distance and cross country programs, both of which are widely recognized as a perennial power in distance running at the NCAA Division I level.
“Tim Sykes is a win straight out the gate for Ohio Christian,” said Helen Lehman-Winters, Associate Track and Field Head Coach at the University of Oregon. “He is a talented and genuine coach who will do an excellent job of recruiting and developing quality student-athletes in the program. He has great training knowledge and demonstrates a sincere understanding of student-athletes and relates well to them. In addition, he truly cares for each and every student-athlete and will be fully invested in helping them strive for excellence.”
In his season at Oregon, Sykes helped guide the Ducks to a highly successful year. Beginning during the cross country campaign, he saw Oregon win the Women’s Pac-12 Cross Country Championships and NCAA West Regional before taking third at the NCAA Championships in Madison, Wis. The men’s squad closed the conference championships in fourth place before turning in a top-15 team finish at the NCAA Championships. The women added another third-place finish at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Oregon wrapped up the season with a men’s Outdoor Pac-12 championship while the women brought home a runner-up finish. At the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Oregon’s women’s squad claimed fifth place while the men earned 12th as a team.
“I had the pleasure of working with Tim at both Virginia Tech and Oregon,” said Ben Thomas, Associate Head Coach at the University of Oregon “It is rare that you find a coach good at developing athletes, building great relationships, and creating team culture while also making it fun. He will do it the right way and make a great coach. I am excited to see him get this opportunity and know he will help provide a great student-athlete experience at Ohio Christian.”
Prior to his move to Eugene, Ore., Sykes served as both an assistant track & field and cross country coach at Liberty University (2017) before being named head cross country coach in January 2018. During his first year, Sykes oversaw Azaria Kirwa’s breakthrough sophomore track & field campaign. Kirwa ran the 5K at the 2017 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships and clocked impressive times of 14:00.29 (5K) and 29:05.57 (10K) during the season. Kirwa carried that momentum into the 2017 cross country season, where he placed fourth at Pre-Nationals with an 8K time of 23:11.4 and 25th at the NCAA meet for All-America honors.
“Ohio Christian University is incredibly blessed to have Dr. Tim Sykes join our athletic department and institution,” said David Bireline, OCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “His passion for and commitment to his faith are clear in his life. The talent, experience, and knowledge that he will bring to the track and field and cross country programs will be a huge step toward our future success.”
Sykes began his coaching career in 2004, where he served as a graduate assistant for the Ohio University Bobcats. He later served as a volunteer assistant at Ohio in 2013 followed by a stint as the assistant women’s cross country and track and field coach, taking over all coaching duties for the Bobcats’ women’s distance runners. In between his stints at Ohio, Sykes spent eight years coaching in Virginia, culminating with the 2012 season, when he served as VMI’s assistant track & field coach and head cross country coach.
“As an athletic program, we are excited that Dr. Sykes will be joining our team as the Head Track and Field & Cross Country Coach,” said Joe Wuest, OCU Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students. “Tim is dedicated to his faith and passionate about the sport he leads. The experience he brings from programs such as the University of Oregon will add a unique element to what has shaped up to be a great group of coaches and staff at OCU. I look forward to seeing the impact he has on our students, both in the field of competition and life.”
Sykes, a USA Track & Field Level I coach, has also been active in education. He was the coordinator of UVA-Wise’s health and physical education program during the 2012-13 academic year. Sykes has also taught a variety of college courses at Ohio, VMI and UVA-Wise.
Sykes has earned three degrees, beginning with a bachelor’s in multi-age physical education licensure from Rio Grande in 2003. The following year, he completed a master’s in recreation, sport sciences & pedagogy: coaching education at Ohio.
In 2011, Sykes graduated from Virginia Tech with a Ph.D. in education, curriculum and instruction: health promotion & sports performance. His dissertation was entitled, “The Effect of Training Protocols on Satisfaction and Performance of Collegiate Distance Runners.”