CIRCLEVILLE — The Trailblazer men's baseball team hosted the Point Park Pioneers over the weekend for a three-game series at Olson Field.
Ohio Christian came into the matchup sitting just 2-8 in the River States Conference while the Pioneers sat 8-1 in the conference. Point Park University Baseball was also receiving national votes to become ranked in the NAIA.
Game 1: 14-1 loss
In the opening game of the series on Friday night, the Pioneers scored 14 unanswered runs after the Blazers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
The big blow came in the seventh inning when the Pioneers erupted for 10 runs and seven hits. The Blazers lone run came on an RBI single by junior first baseman Colton Lee in the first inning.
OCU managed only five hits in the game. Bryant Lung took the loss for the Blazers. Lung allowed four runs (all earned) on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings of work.
Game 2: 10-2 loss
For the second straight game, it was the Trailblazers who scored first. Senior right fielder Carter Hyde had an RBI double that scored senior shortstop Andrew Daria in the first inning and gave the Trailblazers an early 1-0 lead.
The Trailblazers added a run in the second inning when Daria singled and scored senior outfielder Brandon Barger. It was all Point Park from that point, the Pioneers pounded out 12 hits and scored 10 unanswered runs.
Daria was the bright spot for the Blazers, finishing 4/4 at the plate with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Junior Shawn Grider got the start and took the loss for the Blazers.
Grider gave up six runs (five earned) on six hits. He struck out two and walked two.
Game 3: 3-2 loss
Point Park University (21-7, 11-1) completed the three-game sweep with a 3-2 win over the Trailblazers (7-21, 2-11).
The Pioneers scored two runs in the second inning to take the early lead. The Trailblazers answered with two runs of their own in the sixth inning to tie the game at two apiece.
Senior left fielder Jarod Hamlin and Brandon Barger knocked in runs for the Blazers. The Pioneers benefited from two OCU errors in the top of the seventh inning, which allowed them to score an unearned run and win by the final of 3-2.
Both Lee and Hyde finished with two hits to lead the Trailblazers. Tanner Popp took the complete game loss. Popp gave up three runs (two earned) on only four hits. He finished with seven K's and four walks.
