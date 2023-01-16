It’s time for the Special Olympics Ohio Polar Plunge Season!
Participants will plunge in 7 locations across the state or have the option to Plunge My Way virtually to support the athletes
Communities across Ohio are preparing to be “Freezin’ for a Reason” as the annual Polar Plunge Season for Special Olympics Ohio (SOOH) gets ready to kick off. Last year, participants across the state were able to head back to the lakes and pools in support of the organization. In 2023, participants are invited again to either take part in-person or virtually with their teams in support of the 20,000 Special Olympics Athletes throughout Ohio.
From the end of January through the middle of March, seven plunges will be held across the state to fundraise as friends and supporters submerge themselves in an icy body of water. The virtual option to participate in the Polar Plunge is still available, encouraging as much involvement as possible from athletes, families, friends, local businesses, and community groups to support Special Olympics Ohio athletes.
“We’re looking forward to the upcoming season of crazy costumes and excitement as we celebrate our athletes and the mission work we do every day here at Special Olympics Ohio.” said Special Olympics Ohio CEO Jessica Stewart. “Funds and awareness generated through our Polar Plunge events support activities and events for Special Olympics Ohio’s athletes year-round.”
The impact of the Polar Plunge supports year-round sports training and competition, health education and leadership programs for 20,000 Special Olympics Ohio athletes. By fundraising $75 or more, participants help provide opportunities for athletes at no cost to them while creating a greater sense of belonging for everyone in the community.
Participation in the in-person or virtual events are open by visiting sooh.org or any of the following sites:
* Mosquito Lake: January 21, 2023: mosquitolakepolarplunge.org
* Greater Cincinnati at The Banks: January 28, 2023: greatercincinnatiplunge.com
* Caesar’s Creek: February 4, 2023: caesarcreekpolarplunge.org
* Columbus at Lower.com Field: February 11, 2023: columbuspolarplunge.org
* Grand Lake St. Mary’s: February 18, 2023: glsmpolarplunge.org
* Cleveland at Gateway Plaza: February 25, 2023: clepolarplunge.org
* Indian Lake: March 18, 2023: indianlakepolarplunge.org
* Plunge My Way, virtual option entire month of February: plungemyway.org
* Cool Schools, entire month of February: 2023CoolSchools
For more information, please contact Chad Highland at chighland@sooh.org or (614) 239-7050 x600.
About Special Olympics Ohio:
Special Olympics Ohio is part of the global inclusion movement using sport, health, education, and leadership programs to empower people with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Ohio provides year-round sports training and competition in 19 different sports for 20,000 children and adults, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.