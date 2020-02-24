Kenzie McConnell traces the success that Meghan Davis and her have shared in the post to a summer playing AAU basketball together for the Ohio Lady Hoopsters Elite.
“Meghan and I really connected when we played together a couple of summers ago (in 2018),” she said. “We call ourselves the sunflowers, because we work so well together.
“We really don’t care who scores. If one of us is hot, we’ll keep feeding the hot hand. And then if the other team adjusts, whoever has the hot hand will draw the defense and then pass the ball for an open look. What we care about most is our team having as much success as it can.”
McConnell, a six-foot junior, and Davis, a 6-1 senior, give the top-ranked and undefeated Circleville Tigers an imposing front line. The tandem have combined to average 25.9 points, 16.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.5 blocks and three steals.
“We’ve built an inside-out identity around Kenzie and Meghan, because they create matchup problems for most of the teams we play,” Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski said. “We can get the ball into the high post and run the ball through the post for a good look on the block or pass it out to one of our guards for an open look.
“We’ve out-rebounded every team we’ve played so far and Kenzie and Meghan also give us a presence inside to alter and block shots.”
Davis, who has signed to play college basketball at John Carroll, has bounced back from a lower back injury that limited her to 11 games last season, as she’s averaged 9.3 points and 8.8 rebounds. The Circleville senior has also improved her field goal efficiency from 34 to 49.7 percent.
“I wanted to come back better and stronger from being injured last season,” Davis said. “My mid-range shot has improved and I’ve also worked on getting the post feed in better spots to score from.”
Davis discussed teaming with McConnell and taking pride in having a knack of coming up with key rebounds.
“We communicate on every possession and figure out how we can contribute to the success of our team the most,” she said. “I feel like I’m an assist to Kenzie in the post, because she can post up and seal well. Kenzie knows how to get open and she gets super good looks.
“I can score, but what I really excel at is getting to the boards and being strong to be a dynamic rebounder. When there is a missed shot, I want to come down with the basketball to either shut down the other team or give our team another chance to score.”
McConnell has sought to diversify her offense and is leading the Tigers by averaging 16.6 points in addition to contributing 7.5 rebounds. The Circleville junior has improved her field goal efficiency from 55 to 64.5 percent.
“I’m strong around the basket, but I want to be able and score in different ways to make myself harder to defend,” McConnell said. “I’ve worked on my shot from the elbow along with being able to put the ball on the floor and drive to the basket.
“I’ve also worked on my feet and want to continue to work on my agility. That also helps me defensively when I need to guard a different type of player.”
McConnell comes from a basketball family as her parents, Luke and Stephanie McConnell, are both members of the 1,000-point club at Circleville, and Luke coached the girls basketball team for two seasons, 2010-11.
“I remember when I was younger that I would always go and watch the older girls practice when my dad was the varsity coach,” McConnell said. “My dad always takes me to the gym to shoot and then my mom and dad are both there to give me advice after games. It’s like having two coaches at home.
“I’m more like my mom in my attitude on the floor. I don’t have quite the flash that my dad did.”
McConnell joined her parents in the 1,000-point club last month in a 49-34 win over Bloom-Carroll and surpassed her father’s 1,092 career points on the scoring ledger last week in a 47-38 district semifinal win over Logan Elm.
“I was walking to the free throw line and looked up at the scoreboard and saw that I had 16 points. I thought, wow I’m tied with my dad,” McConnell said. “After I made that first free throw, I looked up in the stands at him to acknowledge that I had just passed him.”
McConnell enters today’s district final against Vinton County with 1,094 career points and hopes to pass her mother on the list (1,121 points) during the tournament.
The Tigers entered the season with a number goals, two of which were to win the Mid-State League Buckeye Division and Southeast District championships, after finishing runner-up in each a year ago.
Circleville crossed the league title off the list earlier this month and will now seek to return to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2008 if it can defeat Vinton County.
“We’ve had a fun season so far and a lot of people talk about us being undefeated and ranked first, but those were never really big goals for us,” Davis said. “It’s pretty neat, but we want to win championships and continue to have fun together on the court.”