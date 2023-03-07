GENEVA- Last week, Logan Elm senior Tayla Tootle made school history when she placed first in pole vaulting event at the 2023 Indoor State Championship Track Meet.


Recipe of the Day

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments