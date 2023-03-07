GENEVA- Last week, Logan Elm senior Tayla Tootle made school history when she placed first in pole vaulting event at the 2023 Indoor State Championship Track Meet.
Tootle cleared 12’ 6” to beat her old school record and became the first indoor track State Champion in school history. Katy Blubaugh.
Tootle’s event coach, Katy Blubaugh, said she’s had a phenomenal and consistent season which led to how she performed at the State Meet.
“Tootle’s average pole vault at the beginning of the season was between 11’ and 11’ 6”. At the Pole Vault Summit she cleared 12’ 2” which was a big boost of confidence for her,” Blubaugh said.
Coach said you could not find a more dedicated kid than Tootle.
“She travels to over an hour to Buckeye Pole Vault to train with other girls who are around her same caliber which helps her.”
When it came to training for the indoor State Meet, Tootle prepared the same way she always does as repetition is important in pole vaulting.
Despite having some nerves during the warm-up session for the pole vault event, Blubaugh said Tootle was the most prepared she has ever seen her for the State Meet.
The coach described how Tootle did in the pole vault event at the state competition.
“She was perfect in all her events, she didn’t have a single miss at any of her heights until she maxed out.”
The coach also said Tootle was able to have this impressive performance while using a 12-foot pole instead of her preferred 13-foot pole.
“All of her dedication, strength, and power got her through the meet,” Blubaugh said.
Coach was teaching her third grade class when she got the news that Tootle placed first.
“I sent her a video of my students cheering for her when we found out she had won.”
Blubaugh said it has been an honor to teach and coach Tootle.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am that she has accomplished so much.”
Tootle started pole vaulting during the winter of her seventh grade year. This was her fourth year at the State Meet and she finished ninth in the pole vault last year.
This year she said that she was excited for the State Meet, but also nervous about how everything would go.
“I was really trying to focus in and work on my form and picture how my vault was going to go,” Tootle said about what she was thinking during the event.
She said it was exciting and a relief to find out she had won the State Meet.
“It feels like a bunch of hard work paid off. It started to sink in that I won once I was standing on the podium receiving a medal.”
Tootle also talked about how it felt to break a school record and be the first athlete at Logan Elm to be an indoor track State Champion.
“It’s definitely really cool to show your school off and show that even a little school can win a meet.”
One thing she likes about indoor track is that she trains with some of her competitors.
“Just being able to cheer them on and then them also cheering for your success just makes it really nice and comforting experience.”
Tootle will now take her talents to Logan Elm’s outdoor track team for her senior season.