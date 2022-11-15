featured Tayla Tootle Signs Letter of Intent to Murray State By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Nov 15, 2022 Nov 15, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email While signing her letter of intent to Murray State University, Tayla was surrounded by family and coaches. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CIRCLEVILLE — Tayla Tootle, who is from Logan Elm High School, signed her letter of intent with Murray State University.Tootle signed her letter of intent with Murray State University to continue her Track and Field career. She will be pole vaulting for the Racers.By her side for the signing were her parents Tim and Toni Tootle, her brother Tavin, school principal Nate Smith, coaches Chad Conley and Katy Blubaugh, and Athletic Director Eric Karshner. Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Toni Tootle Tim Politics Sport Letter Of Intent Nate Smith Tayla Tootle Chad Conley Eric Karshner Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes