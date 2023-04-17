Teays Valley alumnus wins half marathon

Cheered on by his family, Steven Adams, 25, of Ashville, Teays Valley High School alumnus Class of 2016, won the men’s half marathon with a time of 1 hour, 16 minutes, 56 seconds.

 Photo by Miles Layton/APG Media

ATHENS — An Ashville man paced himself to glory on Sunday at the Athens Marathon.


