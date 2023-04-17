Teays Valley alumnus wins half marathon

ATHENS — An Ashville man paced himself to glory on Sunday at the Athens Marathon.
Steven Adams, 25, won the men’s half marathon with a time of 1 hour, 16 minutes, 56 seconds. His average mile time was 5 minutes, 53 seconds.
“I really didn’t run anywhere near where I wanted, but that’s fine. I’ve been busy with internships, work and all that stuff,” he said.
Racers, pacers, joggers and walkers participated in the 56th Athens Marathon, Ohio’s oldest continuous marathon, which also is a Boston Marathon qualifier.
More than 700 people competed in the half marathon (13.1 miles) or the marathon (26.2 miles) when the starter’s pistol fired.
Temperatures ranged in the mid 60s to low 70s with an easterly 7 miles-per-hour wind cooling things down a bit on the flat and fast course along the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway.
“I try to not let temperature bother me. I’ve kind of done that my whole career, even in college at Shawnee State,” Adams said.
A graduate student at Ohio University, Adams runs around 50 miles a week.
Adams placed second in the half marathon in 2018 with a time of 1 hour, 13 minutes, 40 seconds. His average mile time was 5 minutes, 38 seconds.
“I just wanted to do it again,” he said. “I like the course – since I ran it before I knew what I was getting into and what to expect.”
As any long distance runner will say, it may seem easy to run alone, but it’s the hardest thing in the world because you are not focused so much on the runner in front of you, but competing against the runner inside your head.
Adams said he ran alone for most of the race.
“I just wish I had somebody with me,” he said. “I was alone almost the entire time. I knew I would be alone, so I kind of stayed around the same pace or at least try to do that. GPS was cutting in and out in the woods, but I expected that.”
Teays Valley High School Class of 2016, Adams ran track for the Vikings, with his specialty being the 2-mile run.
“Good luck to Teays Valley this track season,” he said. “And I want to thank my parents and family for being here at this race.”
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.