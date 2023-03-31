NEWARK — The Teays Valley baseball team tied Newark 1-1 after the game was called due to darkness Wednesday night.
Teays Valley’s Ben France scored the only run of the night for the Vikings in the top of the first inning. Newark scored their only run of the night in the bottom of the second. The rest of the game saw even play, with the game being called due to darkness in the bottom of the seventh.
Teays Valley’s baseball coach Mark Colburn said the team had a good feeling going into the game they would face the Newark pitcher who had committed to Bowling Green State University (BGSU).
“We knew we were going to have to spoil pitches and get his pitch count up,” Colburn said. “We knew (Teays Valley’s) Landon Vandegrift was going to keep us in the ball game with the way he has pitched so far this year. We just had to play solid behind him defensively.”
Overall, Colburn said he thought his team competed in the batter’s box and on the field.
“When we clean a few things up defensively, in the batter’s box and on the base paths, we will be a competitive team throughout the year,” he said. “But that comes with experience that our guys are gaining day by day.”
Colburn highlighted France, who had the only score for the Vikings on the night. Coach said France is a competitor that is a positive influence on the team.
“We moved him to leadoff because he has a good bat and adds some speed to the top of the lineup,” Colburn said. “But his versatility as a defender might be his best trait. He's already played 3rd, caught, and pitched in the first two games.”
Colburn also discussed the interesting ending to the game. He said games ending due to darkness is not uncommon, but this may be the only one with a score of 1-1.
“I know I was having trouble seeing the ball from the dugout, I can imagine Newark's batters were struggling in the bottom of the 7th.”
Weather permitting, the Vikings were scheduled to play Logan Elm at the VA Memorial Stadium on Friday. Colburn said the team was preparing for the Braves as if they were preparing for any other team.
“We know they will give us their best effort along with their best arm.”